Blogueiras estão destruindo maquiagens caras e filmando tudo

É até difícil de assistir, mas você não consegue parar.

Por Lucas Castilho
access_time 11 maio 2017, 13h30

(Reprodução/YouTube)

A última moda dos vídeos no Instagram e Youtube? Destruir lenta e dolorosamente maquiagens caras e filmar tudo. E sabe o que é pior? É impossível parar de ver.

Tudo começou quando as blogueiras de beleza Hailey e Kat, do Beauty News, começaram a série “The Makeup Breakup”. Nos vídeos, elas simplesmente – e com o auxílio de pequenas ferramentas –  quebram lindos pós compactos, paletas de make, batons, blushes e outros produtinhos incrivelmente bonitos e caros.

De acordo com elas, a ideia por trás dessa atitude é a de, além de sentir a textura real das maquiagens e ver de perto a qualidade do que é vendido, comprovar se o peso informado nas embalagens é realmente o verdadeiro.

Quando, por exemplo, elas impiedosamente destroçaram um blush da Chanel (lá fora ele custa cerca de 70 dólares, uma fortuna!) tiveram uma ótima surpresa: ele era até mais pesado do que dizia ser.

Não tiveram a mesma sorte, no entanto, quando colocaram na balança uma base em bastão da Maybelline. Outra descoberta fascinante delas? O motivo pelo qual a paleta de sombras da Kylie Jenner ficava com um cheiro estranho.

Mas calma lá, segundo as youtubers, a maioria dos produtos destruídos são doações de garotas que, por algum motivo, não puderam fazer uso deles. Ah, e elas conseguem, depois de quebrá-los e misturá-los, deixá-los quase da forma que eram antes.

Mas, ó, a gente aconselha: não tente fazer isso em casa.

Abaixo, alguns dos vídeos mais desesperadores (e impossíveis de parar de ver) que elas já fizeram.

