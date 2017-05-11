Blogueiras estão destruindo maquiagens caras e filmando tudo

A última moda dos vídeos no Instagram e Youtube? Destruir lenta e dolorosamente maquiagens caras e filmar tudo. E sabe o que é pior? É impossível parar de ver.
The texture of this @maccosmeticsaustralia My Mimi Extra Dimension Skinfinish was gorgeous!
Tudo começou quando as blogueiras de beleza Hailey e Kat, do Beauty News, começaram a série “The Makeup Breakup”. Nos vídeos, elas simplesmente – e com o auxílio de pequenas ferramentas – quebram lindos pós compactos, paletas de make, batons, blushes e outros produtinhos incrivelmente bonitos e caros.
De acordo com elas, a ideia por trás dessa atitude é a de, além de sentir a textura real das maquiagens e ver de perto a qualidade do que é vendido, comprovar se o peso informado nas embalagens é realmente o verdadeiro.
Quando, por exemplo, elas impiedosamente destroçaram um blush da Chanel (lá fora ele custa cerca de 70 dólares, uma fortuna!) tiveram uma ótima surpresa: ele era até mais pesado do que dizia ser.
Não tiveram a mesma sorte, no entanto, quando colocaram na balança uma base em bastão da Maybelline. Outra descoberta fascinante delas? O motivo pelo qual a paleta de sombras da Kylie Jenner ficava com um cheiro estranho.
We've always been curious to see how much product is easily used in a stick foundation vs what you can dig out of the base of the tube. We were both disappointed and impressed with the results.
Mas calma lá, segundo as youtubers, a maioria dos produtos destruídos são doações de garotas que, por algum motivo, não puderam fazer uso deles. Ah, e elas conseguem, depois de quebrá-los e misturá-los, deixá-los quase da forma que eram antes.
Mas, ó, a gente aconselha: não tente fazer isso em casa.
Abaixo, alguns dos vídeos mais desesperadores (e impossíveis de parar de ver) que elas já fizeram.
This was a fun episode of The Makeup Breakup! Digging the MAC Spellbinder Shadow in Blue Karma out of the pot made for some interesting visuals. Getting it back in was even more interesting!
That time we destroyed the @jeffreestarcosmetics Beauty Killer palette. Good times.
Remembering the @diormakeup highlight that we kind of destroyed, fear not, the product is still in use and much loved but it was great seeing what was under that pattern and discovering that the packaging is amazing quality and reusable!