De volta aos anos 80: maquiagem neon é tendência no Instagram

NEON 🎇 LIGHT 2 🇫🇷 Merci pour tous vos likes et commentaires sur les looks Néon ! ❤️ Le tuto snapchat de lundi est encore dispo en instastory dépêchez-vous d'aller le regarder avant qu'il s'efface pour toujours ! N'oubliez pas de m'ajouter sur snapchat pour voir les futurs tutos (que je ne posterai pas ici) 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 Thank you for the love on the neon looks ! ❤️ The snapchat tutorial of the look I recorded on Monday is still available on instastory for a short time so go watch it before it's gone forever ! Don't forget to add me on snapchat so you won't miss the future tutorials (that I won't post here) 👉🏻marioncameleon __________ ✨FACE : @katvondbeauty Primer | Shade & Light contour palette | Lock it concealer in L5 & White Out | Emerald from #alchemistpalette @marcjacobsbeauty Re(Marc)able foundation Ivory Light @makeupforeverofficial Super mate loose powder 10 @maccosmetics Warm Soul blush @garanciabeauty Ma Vap' bien aimée _ ✨BROWS : @lasplashcosmetics UD Brows Maple Lily (code MUA849 for 💸 off) @nyxcosmetics Brow Mascara in Blonde _ ✨EYES : @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Matic M-10 | Artist Shadow I-340 @shopvioletvoss Carly, Skylar & April from #rideordiepalette @stargazerproducts Yellow neon liner @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord @houseoflashes Spellbound _ ✨LIPS : @kyliecosmetics Dead of Knight lip kit @sugarpill Dollipop @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord __________ Add me 👉🏻 INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | SNAPCHAT : @marioncameleon

A post shared by Marion Moretti | Makeup Artist (@marioncameleon) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:34am PST