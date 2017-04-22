De volta aos anos 80: maquiagem neon é tendência no Instagram

As luzes fluorescentes dos anos 80 vão e vêm, e agora estão voltando em um meio ótimo para soltar a imaginação: a maquiagem. Make-up artists, vloggers e bloggers estão curtindo criar looks simulando o neon nos olhos e nas bocas.
NEON 🎇 LIGHT 2 🇫🇷 Merci pour tous vos likes et commentaires sur les looks Néon ! ❤️ Le tuto snapchat de lundi est encore dispo en instastory dépêchez-vous d'aller le regarder avant qu'il s'efface pour toujours ! N'oubliez pas de m'ajouter sur snapchat pour voir les futurs tutos (que je ne posterai pas ici) 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 Thank you for the love on the neon looks ! ❤️ The snapchat tutorial of the look I recorded on Monday is still available on instastory for a short time so go watch it before it's gone forever ! Don't forget to add me on snapchat so you won't miss the future tutorials (that I won't post here) 👉🏻marioncameleon
My⚡ 'Neon Light' Lips 💡 close up 💋
O grande lance aqui é que tudo é criado na base da ilusão de ótica. Não é necessário usar nenhum lápis, delineador, sombra ou batom realmente fluorescente. O astro da make é o lápis delineador branco, ao redor do qual são colocadas cores e combinações até chegar ao efeito.
NEON 🎆 LIGHT 🇫🇷 Qui a vu le tuto hier sur snap ? En le faisant j'ai réalisé qu'une autre technique était plus simple et je l'ai testé ce matin sur snapchat 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 Who watched the tuto yesterday on snap ? While I was doing it I realized that another technic would be better and I tested it this morning on snapchat 👉🏻marioncameleon
First attempt at the Neon Liner with the help of @marioncameleon snap tutorial!
Entusiasmadas, algumas fazem até desenhos nos lábios e nas pálpebras.
Inspired by neon lights
Neon Hearts, inspired by a lovely pic I found on tumblr!
Ficou com vontade de fazer? A MUA Kristen Leanne ensina neste tutorial. Se joga!