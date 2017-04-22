Assine
Beleza

De volta aos anos 80: maquiagem neon é tendência no Instagram

E o melhor: para fazê-la, não é preciso instalar nenhuma luz no rosto

Por Raquel Drehmer
access_time 22 abr 2017, 10h00

(Reprodução/Instagram)

As luzes fluorescentes dos anos 80 vão e vêm, e agora estão voltando em um meio ótimo para soltar a imaginação: a maquiagem. Make-up artists, vloggers e bloggers estão curtindo criar looks simulando o neon nos olhos e nas bocas.

NEON 🎇 LIGHT 2 🇫🇷 Merci pour tous vos likes et commentaires sur les looks Néon ! ❤️ Le tuto snapchat de lundi est encore dispo en instastory dépêchez-vous d'aller le regarder avant qu'il s'efface pour toujours ! N'oubliez pas de m'ajouter sur snapchat pour voir les futurs tutos (que je ne posterai pas ici) 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 Thank you for the love on the neon looks ! ❤️ The snapchat tutorial of the look I recorded on Monday is still available on instastory for a short time so go watch it before it's gone forever ! Don't forget to add me on snapchat so you won't miss the future tutorials (that I won't post here) 👉🏻marioncameleon __________ ✨FACE : @katvondbeauty Primer | Shade & Light contour palette | Lock it concealer in L5 & White Out | Emerald from #alchemistpalette @marcjacobsbeauty Re(Marc)able foundation Ivory Light @makeupforeverofficial Super mate loose powder 10 @maccosmetics Warm Soul blush @garanciabeauty Ma Vap' bien aimée _ ✨BROWS : @lasplashcosmetics UD Brows Maple Lily (code MUA849 for 💸 off) @nyxcosmetics Brow Mascara in Blonde _ ✨EYES : @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Matic M-10 | Artist Shadow I-340 @shopvioletvoss Carly, Skylar & April from #rideordiepalette @stargazerproducts Yellow neon liner @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord @houseoflashes Spellbound _ ✨LIPS : @kyliecosmetics Dead of Knight lip kit @sugarpill Dollipop @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord __________ Add me 👉🏻 INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | SNAPCHAT : @marioncameleon

A post shared by Marion Moretti | Makeup Artist (@marioncameleon) on

O grande lance aqui é que tudo é criado na base da ilusão de ótica. Não é necessário usar nenhum lápis, delineador, sombra ou batom realmente fluorescente. O astro da make é o lápis delineador branco, ao redor do qual são colocadas cores e combinações até chegar ao efeito.

NEON 🎆 LIGHT 🇫🇷 Qui a vu le tuto hier sur snap ? En le faisant j'ai réalisé qu'une autre technique était plus simple et je l'ai testé ce matin sur snapchat 👉🏻marioncameleon 🇬🇧 Who watched the tuto yesterday on snap ? While I was doing it I realized that another technic would be better and I tested it this morning on snapchat 👉🏻marioncameleon __________ 💫BROWS : @lasplashcosmetics UD Brows Maple Lily (code MUA849 for 💸 off) @nyxcosmetics Brow Mascara in Blonde _ 💫EYES : @occmakeup Pool boy pencil @makeupgeekcosmetics Orchid pencil @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Matic M-10 @sugarpill Bulletproof, Dollipop, Kim Chi, Poison Plum @shophudabeauty Samantha Lashes @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord __________ Add me 👉🏻 INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | SNAPCHAT : @marioncameleon

A post shared by Marion Moretti | Makeup Artist (@marioncameleon) on

Entusiasmadas, algumas fazem até desenhos nos lábios e nas pálpebras.

Neon Hearts, inspired by a lovely pic I found on tumblr! What inspires you to create?? wearing @sugarpill Kim Chi, poison plum, 2am, dollipop and tako @espionage_cosmetics Pemberley NMA15PRYNCESS for %15 off of $25 @makeupgeekcosmetics hopscotch and carnival @hotmakeup.usa connection and midnight blue @babybatbeauty voodoo gel liner @stilacosmetics mint julep @inglot_usa gel liner 73 @kleancolor 104 bottom lashes @vegas_nay for @eylureofficial grand glamour 💟💟💟💟 #makeup #cosmetics #maquillaje #colorful #colorfulmakeup #pastel #pastelmakeup #instaa_makeup #sugarpill #neon #hotmakeupusa #falselashes #sharemyinglot #beauty #vegas_nay #anastasiabrows #instagood #instamakeup #mua #universodamaquiagem_oficial #unicorn #mermaid #makeupgeekcosmetics #glowaesthetic #motd #eotd #glow #kleancolor #kvdlook

A post shared by Sasha💜🌙 (@thepryncess) on

Ficou com vontade de fazer? A MUA Kristen Leanne ensina neste tutorial. Se joga!

 

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
CLAUDIA
+ 50% de Desconto + Brinde Livro
Assine
COSMOPOLITAN
+ 50% de Desconto + Brinde Livro
Assine
BOA FORMA
+ 50% de Desconto + Brinde Livro
Assine
SAÚDE
+ 50% de Desconto + Brinde Livro
Assine
VEJA
+ 50% de Desconto + Brinde Livro
Assine
ESTILO
+ 50% de Desconto + Brinde Livro
Assine