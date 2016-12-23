31 inspirações para usar a maquiagem perfeita na virada do ano

Você já escolheu o look perfeito para usar no Réveillon e até viu algumas simpatias para 2017 ser um ano incrível, mas ainda não escolheu a make perfeita? Para a noite da virada, o ideal é apostar em um visual marcante, festivo, que combine com o seu estilo e deixe você bem à vontade para curtir a festa durante a noite toda. Confira, a seguir, algumas sugestões e inspire-se!
1.
2.
Day 3 holiday inspired look zoomed out! I wasn't planning on doing holiday looks but I just got really excite >.<! If you'd like to see a close up there's one on my feed from earlier today ☺️. . Products Glitter liner – @nyxcosmetics liquid crystal liner Eyeliner under glitter and in waterline – @toofaced Lips – @colourpopcosmetics Littlestious Foundation – @urbandecaycosmetics All Nighter Concealer – @tartecosmetics shape tape in fair . . . #wingedeyeliner #wingeyeliner#waterline #neutralmakeup #lipstickaddict #highlight #cleanmakeup #simplemakeup#glittermakeup #holiday#holidaymakeup #christmasmakeup #nyxcosmetics #urbandecay #colourpopcosmetics #colourpop #eyemakeup #smeyes #greeneyes #greeneyeliner #makeupoftheday #makeupofinstagram#makeuptalk#makeupfun @muasocial
3.
4.
5.
6.
Supermodel material right here xox Foundation: @maccosmetics mix of NC40 in Studiofix and prolongwear Lashes: @modelrocklashes smokey velvet Lips: @modelrocklashes born this way Glitter: @urbandecaycosmetics rockstar Transition shades: @morphebrushes 35O mattes palette #BDMAbae #goldcoast #makeupartist #makeupaddict #makeupartistsworldwide #macgirl #wakeupandmakeup #brisbanemakeupartist #modelrock #falselashes #universalhairandmakeup #brian_champagne #nudelips #makeupartistsworldwide #anastasiabeverlyhills #goldcoastmakeupartist #undiscovered_muas #contouronfleek #makeuponfleek #goldcoastbusiness #blueeyes #goldcoastbabe #supermodel #glittermakeup #urbandecay #hudabeauty
7.
8.
Oh WOW @giuliannaa 🦄 Inspiration at it's best. Create a stunning glitter eye glam with pressed glitters or loose glitter. Applying glitter to the under eye is a cool way to change it up! Oh and you get 15% off our NEW YEARS EVE FAVS! Linked in bio. Get some bomb makeup for your new years eve glam. Shop now at GLOSSGODS.COM 💣💣💣#glitters #glittereyeshadow #glittermakeup #makeup #mua #glossgods #christmasmakeup
9.
10.
Close up of my simple holiday look ✨☺️ Have a lovely Sunday! Product details two posts back 🎄 ——————————————- #makeup #makeuplook #makeuplove #motd #makeupoftheday #holiday #holidaymakeup #glitter #glittermakeup #glammakeup #christmasmakeup #redlips #naturalglam #softglam #beauty #beautyblogger #beautyblog #makeupblog #urbandecay #isadora #bangs #fringe #hair #hairstyle #braid #hairdye #darkhair
11.
12.
13.
Stunning eye look created by M·A·C Artist @libertyweaver for San Diego Comic Con, inspired by #MACStarTrek! Featured products: #MACStarTrek Pressed Pigment Eye Shadow in To Boldly Go and The Naked Time, and #MACStarTrek Superslick Eye Liner in Nocturnal and On The Hunt. #Regram #MACStarTrek #MACArtistChallenge #MyArtistCommunity
14.
15.
Stunning sparkling makeup look by @anannanabanana ❤😍✨ Eyes: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette #sparklemakeuplook #glittermakeup #makeuptime #makeupgoals #makeupblog #makeupinspiration #makeupbyme #makeupoftheday #eyemakeup #makeupgeek #makeupmafia #eyelash #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeupart #makeuptalk #makeupaddiction #eyeshadows #makeupartists #makeupcollection #makeupartis #makeup #makeupartist #eyes #eyeliner
16.
@jelkajpg logra este #smokeyeye cálido en rosas con nuestra Ultimate Shadow Palette en tono 'Warm Neutrals', nuestro Suede Matte Lip Liner en tono 'Alabama', nuestro Intense Butter Gloss en tono 'Apple Dumpling' 🍎y termina el look con nuestra Strobe of Genius Illuminating Palette ✨ #nyxcosmetics_es #strobing #pinksmokeyeye #makeup #motd
17.
18.
Loves, todays look is dedicated to my girls with dark skin, was a little difficult get a darker foundation. But I guess this one is close enough. Tomorrow will be posted the video tutorial. ✌️ THANK U TO @alcantaramakeup for the pendant 💖 🔸Lashes STELLA by @flutterlashesinc 🔸Liquid Lipstick in ROSE by @shop.create 🔸 Matt (e) Trimony palette by @thebalm_cosmetics 🔸Glitter RENAISSANCE by @lasplashcosmetics Amores el Look de hoy esta dedicado a mis pieles morenas, me costo trabajo encontrar una base de Maquillaje propia con el tono que buscaba. Ojalá les guste este video tutorial que saldrá mañana en el canal de YouTube ✌️ #auroramakeup #selfie
19.
Aaaaand my YouTube makeup tutorial for this swarovski crystal makeup! Super easy to do and brings on the bling and sparkle to the eyes 🙆🏻 #motd #holidaymakeup 완전 #블링블링 한 #핑크보라 #메이크업튜토리얼 올렸어욥! 유튜브채널 췌췌췌키라웃 해주세용! . . . . #narsissist #diamondpowder #makeupforever #lauramercier #artistpalette #wetnwild #chanellipstick #etude #makeupgeek #YouTubechannel #vlog #youtube #유튜브 #뷰티유튜버 #메이크업튜토리얼 #튜토리얼 #연말메이크업 #홀리데이메이크업 #핑크메이크업
20.
Thinking of Santa's ass like… 🎅🏻🎥📸 NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: __ FACE a. @lorealmakeup Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation b. @jouercosmetics "Rose" Blush c. @morphebrushes Pressed Pigment "Champagne Nights" for my glow __ BROWS a. @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Wiz "Taupe" b. @tartecosmetics Brow Mousse "Ash Blonde" c. @maccosmetics False Lashes Maximizer __ EYES a. #morphebrushes 35O-M Eyeshadow Palette ⋆ use code NIKKIE to save money! b. @stilacosmetics Magnificent Metal Eyes "Kitten" + #maccosmetics "Kitschmas" Pigment over top c. @lillylashes "Goddess" Lashes ⋆ use code NIKKIE to save some cash! __ LIPS a. @ofracosmetics "Napa Valley" Liquid Lipstick ⋆ use code NIKKIE to save 30% OFF! __ #nikkietutorials #winterwonderweek
21.
😊 I was dying to recreate this spiral eyeliner & I recorded the look 🎥 Inspired by @glowawaymeg ✨ @anastasiabeverlyhills foundation stick "chestnut" @anastasiabeverlyhills glow kit "that glow" @nyxcosmetics eyebrow gel "espresso" @makeupgeekcosmetics eyeshadow "Morocco" @makeupgeekcosmetics foiled eyeshadow "grandstand" @makeupgeekcosmetics blush "desire" @tartecosmetics Amazonian clay waterproof liner @nyxcosmetics vivid brights liquid liner "vivid escape"
22.
SUNSET golden eye & burgundy lip ✨ #motd clip coming soon __________________________________ @maybelline Fit Me Foundation & Fit Me Concealer @lauramercier Translucent Setting Powder @loraccosmetics Pro Contour Kit @narsissist Unfiltered Blush Palette @juviasplace Mini Masquerade Palette @benefitcosmetics Rollar Lash Mascara @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Pomade & Sweets Glow Kit @colourpopcosmetics Ultra Matte Lip in 'Notion' ________________________________ @wakeupandmakeup @brian_champagne @eyelive4beauty @hypnaughtypower @hypnaughty.makeup @shimycatsmua #wakeupandmakeup #mymakeupshakeup #makeupartist #makeupaddict #peachyqueenblog #makeupjunkie #inssta_makeup #morphebabe #flawless #makeupslaves #makeup #undiscovered_muas #makeuptutorial #eyelive4beauty #slave2beauty #hypnaughtymakeup #morphebrushes #benefit #slaysolutley #anastasiabeverlyhills
23.
24.
25.
Honestly hate doing neutral makeup…but the engineering world ain't ready for dramatic, creative, face art. So have to stick with this look for a company Christmas party Details below ⬇️ . . EYES: @coastalscents Revealed Smokey Palette, @katvondbeauty Metal Matte Palette, @limecrimemakeup Venus I Palette BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow in dark brown FACE: @armanibeauty Luminous Silk foundation in #2, @makeupgeekcosmetics blush in Covet, @anastasiabeverlyhills Glow Kit in Sundipped, @urbandecaycosmetics Naked Illuminated Highlighter in Aura LASHES: @ardell_lashes in Demi Wispies LIPS: @blackmooncosmetics Deranged
26.
Eyes that could light up a room 💡 #Regram from M·A·C Artist @susie.marino at M·A·C Pro Via Dante in Milan, Italy 🇮🇹 Click the link in our bio to shop this post: Paint Pot in Painterly; Eye Shadow in Quarry, Texture and Deep Damson on the crease; Fluidline in Blacktrack blended into Deep Damson and Carbon shadows on the outer corner and lower lash line; Eye Shadow in Trax on the lid, topped with Glitter in Pink; Eye Shadow in Gesso as brow and inner corner highlight; Extended Play Lash mascara, and 48 Lash. #MACGlitter #MACArtistChallenge #MACPro #MyArtistCommunity_Italy #MACShop
27.
anyone care to see a review/tutorial on the #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette ? Comment below and holla at me 💖💋 face: @lancomeofficial Teint Idole Ultra Stick Foundation @katvondbeauty Lock It Concealer Eyes: @hudabeauty Rose Gold Edition Eyeshadow palette + @lashesbylena Khloe lash. #benefitcosmetics Goof Proof Brow. Cheeks: #stila Star Light Star Bright highlight palette + #coverfx "candlelight" Custom Infusion Drops Lips: @hudabeauty "Vixen" Lip Contour set
28.
29.
30.
Encantada com essa maquiagem e com essa boneca de cliente @marianalomeu 💄💋👏🙇 maquiagem #makeup #makeuptime #makeupartist #makeupinspiration #maquiagemx #universodamaquiagem_oficial #loucaspormaquiagem #vegas_nay #auroramakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #macpro #maccosmetics #pausaparafeminices #bocarosablog #catharinehill #urbandecay #marykay