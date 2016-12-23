Assine
31 inspirações para usar a maquiagem perfeita na virada do ano

Que tal um look festivo para começar 2017 ainda mais maravilhosa?

Por Priscila Doneda
access_time 23 dez 2016, 15h00
Maquiagem Réveillon

(@missbrimarie/Reprodução/Instagram)

Você já escolheu o look perfeito para usar no Réveillon e até viu algumas simpatias para 2017 ser um ano incrível, mas ainda não escolheu a make perfeita? Para a noite da virada, o ideal é apostar em um visual marcante, festivo, que combine com o seu estilo e deixe você bem à vontade para curtir a festa durante a noite toda. Confira, a seguir, algumas sugestões e inspire-se!

Veja mais: Estratégias para sua resolução de ano novo dar certo

1.

2.

Day 3 holiday inspired look zoomed out! I wasn't planning on doing holiday looks but I just got really excite >.<! If you'd like to see a close up there's one on my feed from earlier today ☺️. . Products Glitter liner – @nyxcosmetics liquid crystal liner Eyeliner under glitter and in waterline – @toofaced Lips – @colourpopcosmetics Littlestious Foundation – @urbandecaycosmetics All Nighter Concealer – @tartecosmetics shape tape in fair . . . #wingedeyeliner #wingeyeliner#waterline #neutralmakeup #lipstickaddict #highlight #cleanmakeup #simplemakeup#glittermakeup #holiday#holidaymakeup #christmasmakeup #nyxcosmetics #urbandecay #colourpopcosmetics #colourpop #eyemakeup #smeyes #greeneyes #greeneyeliner #makeupoftheday #makeupofinstagram#makeuptalk#makeupfun @muasocial

A photo posted by constantlysummar (@constantlysummar) on

3.

Tutorial on this look is up on my youtube channel 😁 go check it out. Link is in bio ❤️

A photo posted by Linda Hallberg (@lindahallbergs) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

Currently editing this! Should go up tomorrow #holographicmakeup

A photo posted by 🔥🌹K A R E N • Y E U N G 🌹🔥 (@iamkareno) on

Veja mais: Por que a make holográfica é um dos hits de beleza do momento

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Be bold and ambitious! 2016 is almost over, what are your goals for next year? @nadirah.ali #pinkmakeup #girlboss #beyourownboss

A photo posted by Book Your Glamsquad Here (@muacentralonline) on

Veja mais: Rosa é a cor queridinha do momento no mundo da maquiagem

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Thinking of Santa's ass like… 🎅🏻🎥📸 NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: __ FACE a. @lorealmakeup Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation b. @jouercosmetics "Rose" Blush c. @morphebrushes Pressed Pigment "Champagne Nights" for my glow __ BROWS a. @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Wiz "Taupe" b. @tartecosmetics Brow Mousse "Ash Blonde" c. @maccosmetics False Lashes Maximizer __ EYES a. #morphebrushes 35O-M Eyeshadow Palette ⋆ use code NIKKIE to save money! b. @stilacosmetics Magnificent Metal Eyes "Kitten" + #maccosmetics "Kitschmas" Pigment over top c. @lillylashes "Goddess" Lashes ⋆ use code NIKKIE to save some cash! __ LIPS a. @ofracosmetics "Napa Valley" Liquid Lipstick ⋆ use code NIKKIE to save 30% OFF! __ #nikkietutorials #winterwonderweek

A photo posted by NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials) on

21.

Veja mais: Esse delineado com espiral colorida vai te convencer a testar a tendência agora mesmo

22.

SUNSET golden eye & burgundy lip ✨ #motd clip coming soon __________________________________ @maybelline Fit Me Foundation & Fit Me Concealer @lauramercier Translucent Setting Powder @loraccosmetics Pro Contour Kit @narsissist Unfiltered Blush Palette @juviasplace Mini Masquerade Palette @benefitcosmetics Rollar Lash Mascara @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Pomade & Sweets Glow Kit @colourpopcosmetics Ultra Matte Lip in 'Notion' ________________________________ @wakeupandmakeup @brian_champagne @eyelive4beauty @hypnaughtypower @hypnaughty.makeup @shimycatsmua #wakeupandmakeup #mymakeupshakeup #makeupartist #makeupaddict #peachyqueenblog #makeupjunkie #inssta_makeup #morphebabe #flawless #makeupslaves #makeup #undiscovered_muas #makeuptutorial #eyelive4beauty #slave2beauty #hypnaughtymakeup #morphebrushes #benefit #slaysolutley #anastasiabeverlyhills

A photo posted by blushed|blonde (@blushedblonde) on

23.

Delineado gatinho duplo! 😻

A photo posted by Jaqueline Sampaio (@ixejaque) on

24.

A photo posted by Glam614 (@glam614) on

25.

26.

27.

28.

❤ ⭐❤ Para @hotmakeup.bra by ME. Modelo: @madulima_ @staffmodelscuritiba #ivomakeup

A photo posted by Ivo Vilela (@ivo_makeup) on

Veja mais: Blogueira cria maquiagens que representam cada signo

29.

Tutorial on this is now live on my YouTube channel & is linked in the bio! 🍇🍓🍒

A photo posted by B R I A N N A F O X (@missbrimarie) on

30.

31.

Tudo sobre
Comentários
