Essa nova tendência de nail art é inspirada em uma pedra preciosa

I recently saw an article about the new #rosequartznails and I had to try it! 😀and I really love how it turned out 😊shades: opi : #opipassion #opialpinesnow #suzishopsandislandhops and @dependcosmetic French manicure pink base💅🏻

Melinda Dani (@glamelinda) on May 4, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT