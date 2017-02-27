Assine
Beleza

Nude e rosinha é coisa do passado: agora a moda é batom “mauve”

O tom pode ser considerado um intermediário entre, justamente, o nude e o rosinha.

Por Giovana Feix
access_time 27 fev 2017, 08h02
Kate Boswoth

(Chris Jackson/Equipa/Getty Images)

Entre os tapetes-vermelhos de Hollywood e a Semana de Moda de Nova York, é impossível não ter reparado nos últimos tempos: há algo de ~tendência~ no reino da beleza – mais especificamente, no reino dos batons.

O tom do momento, aparentemente, é um intermediário entre os que mais fizeram sucesso nos últimos tempos: mais sóbrio, trata-se do “mauve“, entre o nude e rosinha.

A melhor notícia? Que a moda só especifica a cor. Ou seja: a textura você pode escolher à vontade. Matte, gloss, brilhoso…

Aqui vão algumas inspirações!

Das famosas:

Kate Bosworth

(Chris Jackson / Equipa)

Do Instagram:

Pre work selfie 😊🔫 #selfie #eyes #makeup #mua #sephora #mac #MUFE #mauvelipstick

A post shared by Ashley Leipziger (@ashleipziger) on

Recreation of the "mannequin" look by Caito potato 💖 I swear I will be recreating @caito_potatoe looks for the rest of my life 🙈…had heaps of fun doing this,I live for out of it looks like this one 🔥✨ {#makeupartist #makeup #mua #motd #mannequin #caitopotato #recreation #makeuplook #pinkeyeshadow #blueeyeshadow #wingedeyeshadow #mauvelipstick #photography #selfie #cutabove #w7 #australiscosmetics #jefreestar } • @jeffreestarcosmetics lip in "im nude" @w7cosmetics lip liner in "Rioja" @w7cosmetics eyeshadow palette in "in the nude" @rimmellondonnz match perfection foundation in "ivory" @australiscosmetics go camo concealer in "light" @thebalm_cosmetics how bout them apples blush in "cider" @thebalm_cosmetics highlight in "Mary-Lou-manizer"

A post shared by Taylor Sullivan MUA 🇳🇿 (@blushing_bruise) on

Chola buns and chokers 💁🏻 Brows in dark brown Bro pomade @anastasiabeverlyhills Lashes 2 pairs of 113's @ardell_lashes Skin @embryolisseusa Moisturizer and primer. Tarte 12 hour Amazonian clay foundation my fav @tartecosmetics Blush in Entertain Amazonian clay blush @tartecosmetics Tastiest pro glow highlight and contour kit @tartecosmetics Lips in #39 frozen strawberry cream lip stain @sephora Eye details in next post Choker from @agaci_store #mua_heatherfebo #thathighlighttho #nofilter #mauvelipstick #southflmakeupartist #tartecosmetics #tarteistpropalette #sephora #killinit #bookme #ishouldbeyourmua #vegasnay #morphebrushes #anastasiabeverlyhills #sonya5100 #cholabun #lipring #holidayglam #beautylook #weddingmakeup #bridalmakeup #newyearsmakeup #2017

A post shared by Heather Febo (@mua_heatherfebo) on

E aí, aprovado? 

