Prepare-se para a maquiagem floral para os olhos

Ainda faltam pouco mais de cinco meses até o início da primavera aqui pelo Hemisfério Sul, e o bom de ficar atenta às tendências da metade de cima do planeta é o tempo que temos para nos preparar para colocá-las em prática se forem relacionadas às estações. A gracinha da vez por aquelas bandas é a maquiagem floral para os olhos. Com flores de verdade!
Desde que as temperaturas começaram a subir em países como Inglaterra, Polônia, Dinamarca e Noruega, maquiadoras e mulheres comuns passaram a colocar muitas cores e flores nas pálpebras e ao redor dos olhos – e a postar suas pequenas obras de arte no Instagram, é claro.
São usadas flores frescas ou secas, abertas ou em botão, pétalas e folhas. Para acompanhá-las, muita sombra colorida, pedras e glitter.
Os elementos naturais são fixados na pele com cola para cílios postiços.
Nos comentários, todas garantem que isso não causa nenhuma irritação, mas quem quiser tentar o look deve testar os produtos antes de aplicá-los na pele ao redor dos olhos.
Pode não ser uma maquiagem para ir ao trabalho, mas é uma boa ideia para ir ao um festival de música, sair à noite ou ir a um piquenique, por exemplo. Dá tempo de treinar bastante até setembro e fazer makes perfeitinhos quando a primavera chegar.
