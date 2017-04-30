Esta cabeleireira esculpe cabelos curtos e brinca de arco-íris

São tantos os cabelos curtíssimos nas cabeças da mulherada por aí – Kristen Stewart, Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry e também algumas “anônimas” que você conheça – que não é de se estranhar que surjam novidades para eles o tempo todo.
Depois da tendência leopardo, inventada em Londres, Janine Ker, uma cabeleireira da Califórnia (EUA) decidiu esculpir cabelos curtinhos e tingi-los com as contes do arco-íris ou quaisquer outros tons que a cliente quiser.
Os resultados são uma graça, olha só:
Se a pessoa não quiser muitas cores, mas estiver a fim de um desenho, Janine faz também.
Artístico, né? E, de acordo com a cabeleireira, as cores duram 20 lavagens – ou seja, dá até para mudar uma vez por mês e se divertir horrores com os cabelos!