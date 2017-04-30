Assine
Cabelos

Esta cabeleireira esculpe cabelos curtos e brinca de arco-íris

Os fios curtíssimos podem aderir à tendência rainbow. E ficam maravilhosos!

Por Raquel Drehmer
access_time 30 abr 2017, 09h49 - Atualizado em 30 abr 2017, 09h51

(Reprodução/Instagram)

São tantos os cabelos curtíssimos nas cabeças da mulherada por aí – Kristen Stewart, Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry e também algumas “anônimas” que você conheça – que não é de se estranhar que surjam novidades para eles o tempo todo.

Depois da tendência leopardo, inventada em Londres, Janine Ker, uma cabeleireira da Califórnia (EUA) decidiu esculpir cabelos curtinhos e tingi-los com as contes do arco-íris ou quaisquer outros tons que a cliente quiser.

Os resultados são uma graça, olha só:

Se a pessoa não quiser muitas cores, mas estiver a fim de um desenho, Janine faz também.

Artístico, né? E, de acordo com a cabeleireira, as cores duram 20 lavagens – ou seja, dá até para mudar uma vez por mês e se divertir horrores com os cabelos!

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
CLAUDIA
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine
COSMOPOLITAN
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
BOA FORMA
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
SAÚDE
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
VEJA
+ de 50% de Desconto! Por: 8 x R$ 81,90
Assine
ESTILO
+ 6 Meses Grátis! Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine