Este Instagram é perfeito para quem curte penteados retrô

Os penteados impecáveis da performer Dita Von Teese e da cantora de R&B Andra Day têm dois pontos em comum: são os mais perfeitos exemplos de cabelos retrô dos nossos tempos e são obras de arte do hair stylist Tony Medina. No Instagram, ele também atende por His Vintage Touch.
Em sua conta, Medina mostra todos os penteados que executa e muitas inspirações que considera importantes tanto em seu trabalho quanto para as seguidoras que quiserem se aventurar entre bobes, escovas, pentes e muito spray para cabelos.
Em entrevista para a revista Allure, ele contou que os Victory rolls de Gwen Stefani foram sua primeira e mais importante influência para decidir entrar no universo dos penteados vintage. Treinava nos cabelos das irmãs – que iam para a escola com esses cabelos incríveis, imagine só! – e passava para um estilo novo apenas quando tivesse dominado o anterior.
Segundo Medina, quando os cabelos se acostumam com um penteado vintage, tudo fica mais simples. Ele jura que os fios de Dita Von Teese são tão modelados quanto sua cintura, e que eles já se ajeitam à medida que são escovados. É praticar muito e torcer para ter a mesma sorte, então!
Outras modelagens mais estruturadas, como as de Andrea Day, exigem bastante escovação e paciência para frisar, frisar e frisar mais um pouco antes de começar a definição das mechas. ‘Bora treinar os braços para não desistir no meio do caminho.
Fique aqui com mais um pouco de inspiração de Tony Medina, esse mago vintage.
