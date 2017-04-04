Este Instagram é perfeito para quem curte penteados retrô

Assine
Quer fazer e exibir cabelos de diva? O hair stylist Tony Medina é a sua melhor fonte de inspiração

Por Raquel Drehmer
access_time 4 abr 2017, 12h55

(Reprodução/Instagram)

Os penteados impecáveis da performer Dita Von Teese e da cantora de R&B Andra Day têm dois pontos em comum: são os mais perfeitos exemplos de cabelos retrô dos nossos tempos e são obras de arte do hair stylist Tony Medina. No Instagram, ele também atende por His Vintage Touch.

 

Em sua conta, Medina mostra todos os penteados que executa e muitas inspirações que considera importantes tanto em seu trabalho quanto para as seguidoras que quiserem se aventurar entre bobes, escovas, pentes e muito spray para cabelos.

 

Em entrevista para a revista Allure, ele contou que os Victory rolls de Gwen Stefani foram sua primeira e mais importante influência para decidir entrar no universo dos penteados vintage. Treinava nos cabelos das irmãs – que iam para a escola com esses cabelos incríveis, imagine só! – e passava para um estilo novo apenas quando tivesse dominado o anterior.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Every now and then I like to post a #FBF photo from my childhood and associate it with people and issues that I feel passionate about, such as family and bullying.(please see posts) Today I'm posting one of my favorite photos from my childhood, this snapshot of @GwenStefani and I. This was taken when I was 6 years old in 1996. I'm sure NoDoubt's #TragicKingdom goes down as one of my favorite albums of all time. As a young boy I remember loving everything about Gwen, from her live performances on #MTV, to her immaculate hairstyles. In fact many do not know this about me but @GwenStefani and @OfficialDaniloHair are the very reason I ever started doing hair. I was 11 years old and #RockSteady had just been released… Gwen was hitting the red carpet in Victory Rolls and classic 50s comb outs, all styled by Danilo. I would cut out her photos from magazines, tape them to my bathroom mirror, sit my sister on the toilet and style her hair till I could make it somewhat resemble the photos. Till this day I still adore #GwenStefani and #Danilo and I thought this story would accompany this photo perfectly! Happy Friday y'all! 😘❤️ #HisVintageTouch 👑

A post shared by Tony Medina- Hairstylist (@hisvintagetouch) on

 

Segundo Medina, quando os cabelos se acostumam com um penteado vintage, tudo fica mais simples. Ele jura que os fios de Dita Von Teese são tão modelados quanto sua cintura, e que eles já se ajeitam à medida que são escovados. É praticar muito e torcer para ter a mesma sorte, então!

Outras modelagens mais estruturadas, como as de Andrea Day, exigem bastante escovação e paciência para frisar, frisar e frisar mais um pouco antes de começar a definição das mechas. ‘Bora treinar os braços para não desistir no meio do caminho.

 

Fique aqui com mais um pouco de inspiração de Tony Medina, esse mago vintage.

