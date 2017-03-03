Assine
Cabelos

Este Instagram é pura inspiração para mulheres de cabelos afro

Duas irmãs e a mãe enchem o Instagram de beleza e inspiração para quem tem cabelos crespos

Por Ligia Helena
access_time 3 mar 2017, 09h06 - Atualizado em 3 mar 2017, 09h07

Shanillia e Janelle são duas irmãs que vivem na Holanda com a mãe, Seraya. De origem Surinamesa, as três têm cabelos crespos muito lindos! Para valorizar a beleza das filhas e mostrar como cuida dos cabelos delas, Seraya criou uma conta no Instagram que é pura inspiração para crespas.

 

Cada uma das meninas têm os fios com uma textura diferente. Janelle, a mais nova, tem cachinhos soltos, e Shanillia tem os fios mais crespos. A mãe sabe muito bem como valorizar a beleza de cada textura e faz penteados lindos nas duas!

This girl has no filter im telling ya. She told me I should try new products on my own hair first instead of on hers cuz if I damage her hair no one will like and follow me insta no more…😑😑😑 worst part is that I think she might be right lol 😂😂😂 – #naturalhairdoescare #naturalhairjourney #afrohair #blackboldandnatural #healthyhairjourney #myhaircrush #naturalchixs #blackhair #teamnatural #naturallyshedope #curls_aunatural #unconditionedroots #naturalrootsista #kinky_chicks1 #berrycurly #kinkychicks #naturalhair #curlswithlove #teamnatural #globalcoutureblog #happilynaturallit26 #naturalgirlsrock #naturalhairdaily #cwk_girls #mynaturalhairisdope #berrycurly #afrikinkykids #myhaircrushkids #naturalhairkidsfeature #frobabies

A post shared by Mommy of Shanillia and Janelle (@shanillia26) on

E os cabelos de Seraya não ficam atrás.

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe uma resposta

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
CLAUDIA
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine
COSMOPOLITAN
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
BOA FORMA
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
SAÚDE
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
VEJA
+ Brinde Mochila Por Apenas: 8 x R$ 81,90
Assine
ESTILO
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine