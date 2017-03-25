36 músicas que amamos transformadas em uma só, de 5 minutos

Se você sente saudade de alguns hits antigos, como “Mr. Brightside” do Killers e “Complicated” da Avril Lavigne, esse mashup publicado no Youtube foi feito pra você! Em cinco minutos o autor da obra-prima, chamado Doctor Brixx, conseguiu misturar 36 músicas daquelas que a gente sabe cantar do começo ao fim.
Não é a toa que o mashup chama “middle school”, o equivalente ao período entre o sexto e o nono ano na escola do Brasil. Impossível ouvir e não ficar com saudade desses tempos! Dá o play:
E aqui, todas as músicas incluídas nesse mashup. Consegue identificar todas?
0:00 – The Killers – Mr. Brightside
0:00 – Taking Back Sunday – MakeDamnSure
0:12 – blink-182 – All The Small Things
0:13 – Paramore – Misery Business
0:32 – Panic! at the Disco – I Write Sins, Not Tragedies
0:43 – Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American
0:43 – Green Day – American Idiot
0:43 – The Used – Buried Myself Alive
0:45 – Good Charlotte – The Anthem
1:02 – We The Kings – Check Yes Juliet
1:04 – Brand New – Sic Transit Gloria…Glory Fades
1:07 – All American Rejects – Dirty Little Secret
1:10 – Paramore – Pressure
1:25 – Dashboard Confessional – Hands Down
1:26 – blink-182 – Down
1:28 – Yellowcard – Only One
1:46 – Avril Lavigne – Complicated
1:47 – Saves The Day – Shoulder to the Wheel
1:50 – Weezer – Beverly Hills
1:52 – Sum 41 – Fat Lip
2:07 – The Offspring – Self Esteem
2:22 – Fall Out Boy – This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race
2:31 – Evanescence – Bring Me To Life
2:59 – Third Eye Blind – Semi Charmed Life
3:01 – 30 Seconds to Mars – The Kill
3:07 – The Used – The Taste of Ink
3:18 – Simple Plan – I’m Just A Kid
3:19 – All American Rejects – Move Along
3:23 – Fall Out Boy – Dance, Dance
3:42 – A Day to Remember – If It Means A Lot To You
3:43 – Linkin Park – Numb
4:01 – Sum 41 – In Too Deep
4:07 – Fountains of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom
4:21 – All Time Low – Damned If I Do Ya, Damned If I Don’t
4:24 – My Chemical Romance – Teenagers
4:40 – My Chemical Romance – Helena