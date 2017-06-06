As 50 melhores músicas de 2017 (até agora) eleitas pela Billboard

Com o fim do primeiro semestre de 2017 se aproximando, a Billboard já divulgou o balanço de quais foram as 50 melhores músicas do ano – pelo menos, até o momento! Diferente de 2016, quando álbuns se destacaram, esta lista está repleta de singles.
A publicação conta que, como critério, só foram incluídas canções que foram lançadas ou alcançaram o auge no Hot 100 (parada de sucesso americana) durante o período.
Nomes como Calvin Harris, Drake, Luis Fonsi, Lorde, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar e Selena Gomez são destaques no desejado ranking.
Confira todas as posições a seguir:
1. Slide, Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
2. Passionfruit, Drake
3. Despacito (Remix), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
4. Green Light, Lorde
5. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles
6. DNA., Kendrick Lamar
7. XO Tour Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert
8. Location, Khalid
9. I Feel It Coming, The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
10. Bad Liar, Selena Gomez
11. Hard Times, Paramore
12. I’m the One, DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
13. Malibu, Miley Cyrus
14. Mask Off, Future
15. Issues, Julia Michaels
16. The Cure, Lady Gaga
17. I Know a Place, Muna
18. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara
19. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
20. Want You Back, Haim
21. Pure Comedy, Father John Misty
22. Slow Hands, Niall Horan
23. Cut to the Feeling, Carly Rae Jepsen
24. Redbone, Childish Gambino
25. It Ain’t Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez
26. North East South West, Japandroids
27. Bad and Boujee, Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
28. (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano, Sampha
29. Chanel, Frank Ocean
30. Rockabye, Clean Bandit feat. Anne-Marie & Sean Paul
31. Magnolia, Playboi Carti
32. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
33. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
34. Up Against Me, LP
35. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
36. Tunnel Vision, Kodak Black
37. That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars
38. Every Single Night, Computer Games
39. For My People, Joey Bada$$
40. Chained to the Rhythm, Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
41. Don’t Kill My Vibe, Sigrid
42. Down, Marian Hill
43. Most Girls, Hailee Steinfeld
44. iSpy, Kyle feat. Lil Yachty
45. Ella, Ricardo Arjona
46. Love, Lana Del Rey
47. Second One to Know, Chris Stapleton
48. You’re Still My Sugar, Maddie Ross
49. Black SpiderMan, Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson
50. How Far I’ll Go, Auli’i Cravalho