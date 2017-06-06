As 50 melhores músicas de 2017 (até agora) eleitas pela Billboard

Com o fim do primeiro semestre de 2017 se aproximando, a Billboard já divulgou o balanço de quais foram as 50 melhores músicas do ano – pelo menos, até o momento! Diferente de 2016, quando álbuns se destacaram, esta lista está repleta de singles.

A publicação conta que, como critério, só foram incluídas canções que foram lançadas ou alcançaram o auge no Hot 100 (parada de sucesso americana) durante o período.

Nomes como Calvin Harris, Drake, Luis Fonsi, Lorde, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar e Selena Gomez são destaques no desejado ranking.

Confira todas as posições a seguir:

1. Slide, Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos

2. Passionfruit, Drake

3. Despacito (Remix), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

4. Green Light, Lorde

5. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

6. DNA., Kendrick Lamar

7. XO Tour Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert

8. Location, Khalid

9. I Feel It Coming, The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

10. Bad Liar, Selena Gomez

11. Hard Times, Paramore

12. I’m the One, DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne

13. Malibu, Miley Cyrus

14. Mask Off, Future

15. Issues, Julia Michaels

16. The Cure, Lady Gaga

17. I Know a Place, Muna

18. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

19. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

20. Want You Back, Haim

21. Pure Comedy, Father John Misty

22. Slow Hands, Niall Horan

23. Cut to the Feeling, Carly Rae Jepsen

24. Redbone, Childish Gambino

25. It Ain’t Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez

26. North East South West, Japandroids

27. Bad and Boujee, Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

28. (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano, Sampha

29. Chanel, Frank Ocean

30. Rockabye, Clean Bandit feat. Anne-Marie & Sean Paul

31. Magnolia, Playboi Carti

32. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

33. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

34. Up Against Me, LP

35. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

36. Tunnel Vision, Kodak Black

37. That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars

38. Every Single Night, Computer Games

39. For My People, Joey Bada$$

40. Chained to the Rhythm, Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley

41. Don’t Kill My Vibe, Sigrid

42. Down, Marian Hill

43. Most Girls, Hailee Steinfeld

44. iSpy, Kyle feat. Lil Yachty

45. Ella, Ricardo Arjona

46. Love, Lana Del Rey

47. Second One to Know, Chris Stapleton

48. You’re Still My Sugar, Maddie Ross

49. Black SpiderMan, Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson

50. How Far I’ll Go, Auli’i Cravalho