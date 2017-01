‘La La Land’: impossível não sair sorrindo (e dançando) do cinema

Tag someone you would like to dance with for the chance to both WIN a signed #LALALAND poster! ✨ LA LA LAND is Now Playing everywhere – Get tickets: Link in bio! (Sweepstake Ends 1/9/17 @ 12PM PT; U.S. Residents Only)

A video posted by La La Land (@lalaland) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:50pm PST