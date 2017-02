O melhor da programação cultural pelo Brasil em fevereiro

I thank you for the opportunity to work and surrender to song, night after night, all around the world… In life, the soul grows curious and longs to know itself. – Why am I here? What is my purpose? – Music – like photography – or cooking – is one of the many creative paths we can take to place ourselves in the care of a creator; for peace, for knowing, for happiness, for the benefit of others. I thank you for sharing your soulful, art-filled journey with me, as a listener, as an integrator of music, giving us these brilliant intersections where light meets light meets sound, where we inhale memories like clouds to capture all the love we've found. I'm experiencing awe and my soul feels it is being nourished. I'm having fun. Thanks to you. #tourlifeornolife 📸 by @naimanamaste #mercibeaucoup

