Ouça Emma Watson cantando música de ‘A Bela e a Fera’

🌹 Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us…😉 ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys… FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! 😍🌹 Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime

A video posted by Jack Morrissey (@therealjackmorrissey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:00am PST