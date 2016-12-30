Ouça Emma Watson cantando música de ‘A Bela e a Fera’

Para nossa alegria, 2017 está chegando e, com ele, vários filmes muito aguardados. Certamente a verão live-action de “A Bela e a Fera” é um deles. Misteriosa, a Disney ainda não revelou muita coisa sobre o filme, e até o momento só temos um trailer e algumas fotos para matar a curiosidade.
Mas ontem (29) o produtor Jack Morrissey liberou no Instagram alguns segundos da atriz Emma Watson cantando “Something There”, uma das canções do filme.
🌹 Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us…😉 ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys… FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! 😍🌹 Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime
Essa música fala sobre a mudança dos sentimentos de Bela pela Fera, quando ela deixa de sentir repulsa por ele e passa a sentir carinho. Pelo jeito Emma Watson também arrasa cantando, e vai ser a Bela que todos esperamos que seja.
O filme chega aos cinemas em março, e estamos ansiosas!