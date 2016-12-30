Assine
Cultura

Ouça Emma Watson cantando música de ‘A Bela e a Fera’

Trecho da canção "Something There" foi publicado no Instagram de produtor do filme

Por Ligia Helena
access_time 30 dez 2016, 08h11
Bela (Emma Watson)

(Divulgação/Disney)

Para nossa alegria, 2017 está chegando e, com ele, vários filmes muito aguardados. Certamente a verão live-action de “A Bela e a Fera” é um deles. Misteriosa, a Disney ainda não revelou muita coisa sobre o filme, e até o momento só temos um trailer e algumas fotos para matar a curiosidade.

Mas ontem (29) o produtor Jack Morrissey liberou no Instagram alguns segundos da atriz Emma Watson cantando “Something There”, uma das canções do filme.

Essa música fala sobre a mudança dos sentimentos de Bela pela Fera, quando ela deixa de sentir repulsa por ele e passa a sentir carinho. Pelo jeito Emma Watson também arrasa cantando, e vai ser a Bela que todos esperamos que seja.

O filme chega aos cinemas em março, e estamos ansiosas!

