Projeto fotográfico celebra a beleza das mulheres gordas

I wish I could say I always feel as majestic as this photo makes me look, but I don't. And I think it'd be some straight up fuckshit for me to imply anything else. I'm still the same hot headed, scatter brained, sometimes ditzy, always awkward person. Just today I got into a verbal sparring match with someone I love and trust me, I was fully prepared to verbally castrate a bitch. Frankly, my verbal sparring matches are a HUGE part of why I meditate- because the heat of my temper could strip the grease off a cast iron skillet. That's one of the great ironies of the yoga world- asana makes us look so "majestic" and beautiful on the outside only to be messy as hell on the inside. But actually, that's probably the majesty. And that's probably the beauty, too. I don't see any sense in trying to cover up the messiness. It's always there, whether you want it or not. 📸by my love Substantia Jones of the #AdipositivityProject. I'm proud to be an adiposer.

