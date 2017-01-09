Assine
Veja aqui todos os ganhadores do Globo de Ouro 2017

O filme "La La Land - Cantando Estações" foi o grande vencedor da noite, faturando 7 troféus, incluindo os principais!

Por Ligia Helena
access_time 9 jan 2017, 01h52 - Atualizado em 9 jan 2017, 02h36
la la land

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

O Globo de Ouro é uma das principais premiações de Hollywood e uma das preferidas das celebridades. É quando a indústria cinematográfica e da TV se reúnem para celebrar seus grandes nomes. A edição de 2017  consagrou o filme La La Land – Cantando Estações”, com sete prêmios, incluindo os principais: melhor filme, melhor atriz e ator, roteiro e diretor. 

Veja aqui quem levou para casa o troféu nessa noite:

PRÊMIOS DO CINEMA

– Melhor Drama
Até o Último Homem
A Qualquer Custo
Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Manchester à Beira-Mar
 Moonlight

– Melhor Comédia ou Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?
 La La Land – Cantando Estações
Sing Street

– Melhor Filme Animado
Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas
Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras
My Life as Zucchini
Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta
 Zootopia: Essa Cidade é o Bicho

– Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Divines
 Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann

– Melhor Ator – Drama
 Casey Affleck, por Manchester à Beira-Mar
Joel Edgerton, por Loving
Andrew Garfield, por Até o Último Homem
Viggo Mortensen, por Capitão Fantástico
Denzel Washington, por Fences

– Melhor Ator – Comédia ou Musical
Colin Farrell, por The Lobster
 Ryan Gosling, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Hugh Grant, por Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?
Jonah Hill, por Cães de Guerra
Ryan Reynolds, por Deadpool

– Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Mahershala Ali , por Moonlight
Dev Patel, por Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Jeff Bridges, por A Qualquer Custo
Simon Helberg, por Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?
 Aaron Taylor Johnson, por Animais Noturnos

– Melhor Atriz – Drama
Amy Adams, por A Chegada
Jessica Chastain, por Miss Sloane
 Isabelle Huppert, por Elle
Ruth Negga, por Loving
Natalie Portman, por Jackie

– Melhor Atriz – Comédia ou Musical
Annette Bening, por 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, por Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, por Quase 18
 Emma Stone, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Meryl Streep, por Florence; Quem é Essa Mulher?

– Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
 Viola Davis, por Fences
Naomie Harris, por Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, por Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Octavia Spencer, por Estrelas Além do Tempo
Michelle Williams, por Manchester à Beira-Mar

viola davis

A atriz Viola Davis, melhor atriz coadjuvante com seu Globo de Ouro (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

– Melhor Canção Original
Can’t Stop the Feeling, de Trolls
 City of Stars, de La La Land – Cantando Estações
Faith, de Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta
Gold, de Ouro e Cobiça
How Far I’ll Go, de Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras

– Melhor Trilha Original
A Chegada
Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
 La La Land – Cantando Estações
Moonlight
Estrelas Além do Tempo

– Melhor Roteiro
 Damien Chazelle, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Tom Ford, por Animais Noturnos
Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester à Beira-Mar
Taylor Sheridan, por A Qualquer Custo

– Melhor Diretor
 Damien Chazelle, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Tom Ford, por Animais Noturnos
Mel Gibson, por Até o Último Homem
Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester à Beira-Mar

PRÊMIOS DA TELEVISÃO

– Melhor Série Drama
 The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

The Crown

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

– Melhor Série de Comédia
 Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

O elenco e equipe da série 'Atlanta', ganhadora do Globo de Ouro de Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

O elenco e equipe da série ‘Atlanta’, ganhadora do Globo de Ouro de Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

– Melhor Série Limitada ou Telefilme
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
 The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

– Melhor Ator de Série Drama
Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, por The Americans
Liev Schreiber, por Ray Donovan
 Billy Bob Thornton, por Goliath

Billy Bob Thorton com o prêmio que faturou pela performance na série "Goliath"

Billy Bob Thorton com o prêmio que faturou pela performance na série “Goliath” (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

– Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Courtney B. Vance, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Riz Ahmed, por The Night Of
 Tom Hiddleston, por The Night Manager
Bryan Cranston, por All The Way
John Turturro, por The Night Of

– Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Drama, Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Sterling K. Brown, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
 Hugh Laurie, por The Night Manager
John Travolta, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Christian Slater, por Mr. Robot
John Lithgow, por The Crown

Hugh Laurie, o eterno Dr House, ganhou o prêmio de melhor ator coadjuvante por 'The Night Manager'

Hugh Laurie, o eterno Dr House, ganhou o prêmio de melhor ator coadjuvante por ‘The Night Manager’ (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

– Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Anthony Anderson, por Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, por Mozart in the Jungle
 Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Nick Nolte, por Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, por Transparent

– Melhor Atriz em Série Drama
Winona Ryder, por Stranger Things
 Claire Foy, por The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, por Outlander
Keri Russell, por The Americans

– Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Drama, Série Limitada ou Telefilme
 Olivia Colman, por The Night Manager
Lena Headey, por Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, por This Is Us
Mandy Moore, por This Is Us
Thandie Newton, por Westworld

– Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada
Felicity Huffman, por American Crime
Riley Keough, por The Girlfriend Experience
 Sarah Paulson, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, por London Spy
Kerry Washington, por Confirmação

– Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Rachel Bloom, por Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, por Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, por Divorce
Issa Rae, por Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, por Jane the Virgin
 Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish

