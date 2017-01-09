Veja aqui todos os ganhadores do Globo de Ouro 2017

O Globo de Ouro é uma das principais premiações de Hollywood e uma das preferidas das celebridades. É quando a indústria cinematográfica e da TV se reúnem para celebrar seus grandes nomes. A edição de 2017 consagrou o filme “La La Land – Cantando Estações”, com sete prêmios, incluindo os principais: melhor filme, melhor atriz e ator, roteiro e diretor.
Veja aqui quem levou para casa o troféu nessa noite:
PRÊMIOS DO CINEMA
– Melhor Drama
Até o Último Homem
A Qualquer Custo
Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Manchester à Beira-Mar
Moonlight
– Melhor Comédia ou Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?
La La Land – Cantando Estações
Sing Street
– Melhor Filme Animado
Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas
Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras
My Life as Zucchini
Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta
Zootopia: Essa Cidade é o Bicho
– Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
– Melhor Ator – Drama
Casey Affleck, por Manchester à Beira-Mar
Joel Edgerton, por Loving
Andrew Garfield, por Até o Último Homem
Viggo Mortensen, por Capitão Fantástico
Denzel Washington, por Fences
– Melhor Ator – Comédia ou Musical
Colin Farrell, por The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Hugh Grant, por Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?
Jonah Hill, por Cães de Guerra
Ryan Reynolds, por Deadpool
– Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Mahershala Ali , por Moonlight
Dev Patel, por Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Jeff Bridges, por A Qualquer Custo
Simon Helberg, por Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?
Aaron Taylor Johnson, por Animais Noturnos
– Melhor Atriz – Drama
Amy Adams, por A Chegada
Jessica Chastain, por Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, por Elle
Ruth Negga, por Loving
Natalie Portman, por Jackie
– Melhor Atriz – Comédia ou Musical
Annette Bening, por 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, por Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, por Quase 18
Emma Stone, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Meryl Streep, por Florence; Quem é Essa Mulher?
– Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Viola Davis, por Fences
Naomie Harris, por Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, por Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
Octavia Spencer, por Estrelas Além do Tempo
Michelle Williams, por Manchester à Beira-Mar
– Melhor Canção Original
Can’t Stop the Feeling, de Trolls
City of Stars, de La La Land – Cantando Estações
Faith, de Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta
Gold, de Ouro e Cobiça
How Far I’ll Go, de Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras
– Melhor Trilha Original
A Chegada
Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa
La La Land – Cantando Estações
Moonlight
Estrelas Além do Tempo
– Melhor Roteiro
Damien Chazelle, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Tom Ford, por Animais Noturnos
Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester à Beira-Mar
Taylor Sheridan, por A Qualquer Custo
– Melhor Diretor
Damien Chazelle, por La La Land – Cantando Estações
Tom Ford, por Animais Noturnos
Mel Gibson, por Até o Último Homem
Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester à Beira-Mar
PRÊMIOS DA TELEVISÃO
– Melhor Série Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
– Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
– Melhor Série Limitada ou Telefilme
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
– Melhor Ator de Série Drama
Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, por The Americans
Liev Schreiber, por Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, por Goliath
– Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Courtney B. Vance, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Riz Ahmed, por The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, por The Night Manager
Bryan Cranston, por All The Way
John Turturro, por The Night Of
– Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Drama, Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Sterling K. Brown, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, por The Night Manager
John Travolta, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Christian Slater, por Mr. Robot
John Lithgow, por The Crown
– Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Anthony Anderson, por Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, por Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Nick Nolte, por Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, por Transparent
– Melhor Atriz em Série Drama
Winona Ryder, por Stranger Things
Claire Foy, por The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, por Outlander
Keri Russell, por The Americans
– Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Drama, Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Olivia Colman, por The Night Manager
Lena Headey, por Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, por This Is Us
Mandy Moore, por This Is Us
Thandie Newton, por Westworld
– Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada
Felicity Huffman, por American Crime
Riley Keough, por The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, por London Spy
Kerry Washington, por Confirmação
– Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Rachel Bloom, por Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, por Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, por Divorce
Issa Rae, por Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, por Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish