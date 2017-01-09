Veja aqui todos os ganhadores do Globo de Ouro 2017

O Globo de Ouro é uma das principais premiações de Hollywood e uma das preferidas das celebridades. É quando a indústria cinematográfica e da TV se reúnem para celebrar seus grandes nomes. A edição de 2017 consagrou o filme “La La Land – Cantando Estações”, com sete prêmios, incluindo os principais: melhor filme, melhor atriz e ator, roteiro e diretor.

Veja aqui quem levou para casa o troféu nessa noite:

PRÊMIOS DO CINEMA

– Melhor Drama

Até o Último Homem

A Qualquer Custo

Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa

Manchester à Beira-Mar

Moonlight

– Melhor Comédia ou Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?

La La Land – Cantando Estações

Sing Street

– Melhor Filme Animado

Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas

Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras

My Life as Zucchini

Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta

Zootopia: Essa Cidade é o Bicho

– Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

– Melhor Ator – Drama

Casey Affleck, por Manchester à Beira-Mar

Joel Edgerton, por Loving

Andrew Garfield, por Até o Último Homem

Viggo Mortensen, por Capitão Fantástico

Denzel Washington, por Fences

– Melhor Ator – Comédia ou Musical

Colin Farrell, por The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, por La La Land – Cantando Estações

Hugh Grant, por Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?

Jonah Hill, por Cães de Guerra

Ryan Reynolds, por Deadpool

– Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali , por Moonlight

Dev Patel, por Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa

Jeff Bridges, por A Qualquer Custo

Simon Helberg, por Florence: Quem é Essa Mulher?

Aaron Taylor Johnson, por Animais Noturnos

– Melhor Atriz – Drama

Amy Adams, por A Chegada

Jessica Chastain, por Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, por Elle

Ruth Negga, por Loving

Natalie Portman, por Jackie

– Melhor Atriz – Comédia ou Musical

Annette Bening, por 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, por Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, por Quase 18

Emma Stone, por La La Land – Cantando Estações

Meryl Streep, por Florence; Quem é Essa Mulher?

– Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Viola Davis, por Fences

Naomie Harris, por Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, por Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa

Octavia Spencer, por Estrelas Além do Tempo

Michelle Williams, por Manchester à Beira-Mar

– Melhor Canção Original

Can’t Stop the Feeling, de Trolls

City of Stars, de La La Land – Cantando Estações

Faith, de Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta

Gold, de Ouro e Cobiça

How Far I’ll Go, de Moana – Um Mar de Aventuras

– Melhor Trilha Original

A Chegada

Lion – Uma Jornada Para Casa

La La Land – Cantando Estações

Moonlight

Estrelas Além do Tempo

– Melhor Roteiro

Damien Chazelle, por La La Land – Cantando Estações

Tom Ford, por Animais Noturnos

Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester à Beira-Mar

Taylor Sheridan, por A Qualquer Custo

– Melhor Diretor

Damien Chazelle, por La La Land – Cantando Estações

Tom Ford, por Animais Noturnos

Mel Gibson, por Até o Último Homem

Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester à Beira-Mar

PRÊMIOS DA TELEVISÃO

– Melhor Série Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

– Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

– Melhor Série Limitada ou Telefilme

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

– Melhor Ator de Série Drama

Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, por The Americans

Liev Schreiber, por Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, por Goliath

– Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Courtney B. Vance, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Riz Ahmed, por The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, por The Night Manager

Bryan Cranston, por All The Way

John Turturro, por The Night Of

– Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Drama, Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Sterling K. Brown, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, por The Night Manager

John Travolta, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Christian Slater, por Mr. Robot

John Lithgow, por The Crown

– Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Anthony Anderson, por Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, por Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Nick Nolte, por Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, por Transparent

– Melhor Atriz em Série Drama

Winona Ryder, por Stranger Things

Claire Foy, por The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, por Outlander

Keri Russell, por The Americans

– Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Drama, Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Olivia Colman, por The Night Manager

Lena Headey, por Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, por This Is Us

Mandy Moore, por This Is Us

Thandie Newton, por Westworld

– Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada

Felicity Huffman, por American Crime

Riley Keough, por The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, por The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, por London Spy

Kerry Washington, por Confirmação

– Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Rachel Bloom, por Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, por Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, por Divorce

Issa Rae, por Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, por Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish