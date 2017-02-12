Veja em tempo real os vencedores do Grammy 2017

A maior premiação da música acontece neste domingo, 12, no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.

Veja todos os vencedores da noite, em cada categoria:

Melhor Videoclipe

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Leon Bridges – “River”

Coldplay – “Up & Up”

Jamie xx – “Gosh”

OK Go – “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Melhor Álbum

BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

Melhor Filme sobre Música

Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers

Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry

Álbum do Ano

Adele – 25

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Gravação do Ano

Adele – “Hello”

Beyonce – “Formation”

Rihanna – “Work”

Twenty-One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Lukas Graham – “7 years”

Música do Ano

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Adele – “Hello”

Mike Posner – “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Artista Revelação

Anderson .Paak

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini



Melhor Performance Solo

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Hold Up”

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

Kelly Clarkson – “Piece by Piece” (“Idol” Version)

Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman”

Melhor Performance dupla ou grupo

The Chainsmokers – “Closer” [ft. Halsey]

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Rihanna – “Work” [ft. Drake]

Sia – “Cheap Thrills” [ft. Sean Paul]

Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Melhor Álbum vocal

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Melhor Álbum Tradicional

Andrea Bocelli – Cinema

Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels

Josh Groben – Stages Live

Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Melhor Apresentação

Chance the Rapper – “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Desiigner – “Panda”

Drake – “Pop Style” [ft. The Throne]

Fat Joe / Remy Ma – “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Schoolboy Q – “That Part” [ft. Kanye West]

Melhor Colaboração

Beyoncé – “Freedom” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M. – “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]

Kanye West – “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Kanye West – “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]

Melhor Música

Fat Joe / Remy Ma – “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Kanye West – “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Chance the Rapper – “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Kanye West – “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Melhor Álbum

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Música Alternativa

Melhor Álbum

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Melhor Performance

BJ the Chicago Kid – “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James – “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”

Rihanna – “Needed Me”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Melhor Performance Tradicional

William Bell – “The Three of Me”

BJ The Chicago Kid – “Woman’s World”

Fantasia – “Sleeping with the One I Love”

Lalah Hathaway – “Angel”

Jill Scott – “Can’t Wait”

Melhor Música

PartyNextDoor feat. Drake – “Come See Me”

Bryson Tiller – “Exchange”

Rihanna – “Kiss It Better”

Maxwell – “Lake By the Ocean”

Tory Lanez – “Luv”

Música Contemporânea

Melhor Álbum

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Gallant – Ology

KING – We Are King

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – Anti

Melhor Performance

“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan) – Disturbed

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

Melhor Performance

“Shock Me” – Baroness

“Silvera” – Gojira

“Rotting In Vain” – Korn

“Dystopia” – Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” – Periphery

Melhor Música – Composição

“Blackstar” – David Bowie (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

“Heathens” – Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)

Melhor Álbum

California – Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage The Elephant

Magma – Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor – Panic! At The Disco

Weezer – Weezer

Melhor Gravação

“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

“Never Be Like You” – Flume Featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker

Melhor Disco

Skin – Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch – Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future – Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII – Louie Vega