Veja em tempo real os vencedores do Grammy 2017

A maior premiação da música acontece neste domingo, 12, no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.
Veja todos os vencedores da noite, em cada categoria:
R&B
Melhor Videoclipe
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Leon Bridges – “River”
Coldplay – “Up & Up”
Jamie xx – “Gosh”
OK Go – “Upside Down & Inside Out”
Melhor Álbum
BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
Melhor Filme sobre Música
Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers
Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry
Álbum do Ano
Adele – 25
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Gravação do Ano
Adele – “Hello”
Beyonce – “Formation”
Rihanna – “Work”
Twenty-One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Lukas Graham – “7 years”
Música do Ano
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Adele – “Hello”
Mike Posner – “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Artista Revelação
Anderson .Paak
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
– Pop
Melhor Performance Solo
Adele – “Hello”
Beyoncé – “Hold Up”
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”
Kelly Clarkson – “Piece by Piece” (“Idol” Version)
Ariana Grande – “Dangerous Woman”
Pop
Melhor Performance dupla ou grupo
The Chainsmokers – “Closer” [ft. Halsey]
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Rihanna – “Work” [ft. Drake]
Sia – “Cheap Thrills” [ft. Sean Paul]
Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Pop
Melhor Álbum vocal
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
Pop
Melhor Álbum Tradicional
Andrea Bocelli – Cinema
Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels
Josh Groben – Stages Live
Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Rap
Melhor Apresentação
Chance the Rapper – “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake – “Pop Style” [ft. The Throne]
Fat Joe / Remy Ma – “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Schoolboy Q – “That Part” [ft. Kanye West]
Rap
Melhor Colaboração
Beyoncé – “Freedom” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M. – “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Kanye West – “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Kanye West – “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]
Rap
Melhor Música
Fat Joe / Remy Ma – “All the Way Up” [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Kanye West – “Famous” [ft. Rihanna]
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Chance the Rapper – “No Problem” [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Kanye West – “Ultralight Beam” [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Rap
Melhor Álbum
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Música Alternativa
Melhor Álbum
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
R&B
Melhor Performance
BJ the Chicago Kid – “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James – “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”
Rihanna – “Needed Me”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
R&B
Melhor Performance Tradicional
William Bell – “The Three of Me”
BJ The Chicago Kid – “Woman’s World”
Fantasia – “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Lalah Hathaway – “Angel”
Jill Scott – “Can’t Wait”
R&B
Melhor Música
PartyNextDoor feat. Drake – “Come See Me”
Bryson Tiller – “Exchange”
Rihanna – “Kiss It Better”
Maxwell – “Lake By the Ocean”
Tory Lanez – “Luv”
Música Contemporânea
Melhor Álbum
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Gallant – Ology
KING – We Are King
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – Anti
Rock
Melhor Performance
“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) – Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan) – Disturbed
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
Metal
Melhor Performance
“Shock Me” – Baroness
“Silvera” – Gojira
“Rotting In Vain” – Korn
“Dystopia” – Megadeth
“The Price Is Wrong” – Periphery
Rock
Melhor Música – Composição
“Blackstar” – David Bowie (David Bowie)
“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
“Heathens” – Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)
Rock
Melhor Álbum
California – Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage The Elephant
Magma – Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor – Panic! At The Disco
Weezer – Weezer
Dance Music/Música Eletrônica
Melhor Gravação
“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
“Never Be Like You” – Flume Featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker
Dance Music/Música Eletrônica
Melhor Disco
Skin – Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch – Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future – Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII – Louie Vega