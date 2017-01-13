Assine
50 gatinhos pretos cuja fofura não tem NADA a ver com o seu azar

Nessa sexta-feira 13, nós aproveitamos para te lembrar: a única coisa que gatos pretos podem trazer à sua vida é um enorme colapso de fofura.

Por Giovana Feix
access_time 13 jan 2017, 15h30
thinkstockphotos-5066197882

(ca2hill/Thinkstock)

Quando chega a sexta-feira 13, o que não falta no mundo são superstições. Às vezes é legal a gente se questionar, diante de tudo o que dizem por aí, no que é que realmente vale a pena acreditar.

De uma coisa você pode ter certeza: gatos pretos não vão, seja nesta ou em qualquer outra data, te fazer mal. É sério. E aqui temos 50 exemplares destas criaturinhas fofas, para você entender o que estamos querendo dizer:

1.

2.

😸

A photo posted by Valentino (@valentino.kitty) on

3.

4.

Kitteh the 13th jr.

A photo posted by Julien Leblond (@gurobuturotta) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

A kitty for your news feed. #kitten #cat #cuddles #black #blackcat #blackkitty #happy #adorable #cute

A video posted by Tiffany Dean (@tiffa_96) on

14.

Her life is so hard… 🙄🙄😏😏 #princessMaura #ififitsisits #kitmom #rescuekitty #blackkitty

A photo posted by Holly 💗 (@alpha.betty) on

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Can I haz your pen plz 😹🖊 @imthebest #kittens #blackkitty #revision #penthief

A photo posted by Amy McKay (@amymckay90) on

21.

DECLAWED Foster Alert!! Introducing Sassy 2, our newest foster friend! She is 10 years old and is declawed on all 4 paws. Her owner passed away, and she got put outside by the people who took her in so she has had a hard time lately😩 She is doing better in her "Senior Suite" with her own room here! She is going to Spay next week for vetting. For right now, she is still destressing here, but I think she would be ready for potential adoption in a few weeks. #ADOPTme #FabulousFelinesNWA #FayettevilleAR #RogersAR #BentonvilleAR #SpringdaleAR #NorthwestAR #Rescue #RescuePets #Pets #FosterCat #FosterKitty #Cats #Catstagram #InstaCat #Kitty #CatsOfInsta #AdoptDontShop #CatsOfInstagram #BlackKitty #SaveThemAll #CatRescue #KittyRescue #Meow #FFNWA #Adoptable #Purr #BlackCat

A photo posted by Fabulous Felines NWA (@fabulousfelinesnwa) on

22.

Blues! #mycat #blackkitty #blackcat #cat #catlover #catsofinstagram #black

A photo posted by Blues, Jazz, Mambo & Semba (@blues_jazz_mambo_semba) on

23.

❤ #blackkitty #gentlecat #Graustufen #schwarzweiss

A photo posted by Patrick L. (@patscho.tartaros) on

24.

25.

26.

27.

Gracias al #Cosmos por las arrunchadas con vos. #kittylove #blackkitty #blackcatlove #blackcat

A photo posted by Angélica León López (@missangielion) on

28.

29.

30.

31.

Piper is real tired of my shit. #Cat #CatsOfInstagram #BlackCat #Kitty #BlackKitty #SharkHat #CatInASharkHat

A photo posted by Elizabeth (@lizzard682) on

32.

33.

34.

35.

Happy Friday the 13th! #sleepy #blackcat #blackkitten #friday13th

A photo posted by 🐋🌚🌵🌻🍩 (@anneelizabeth91) on

36.

Baby me, back when I used to stick my tongue out a lot. 😹 #MartenTheCat #PeculiarPanther #throwbackthursday #tbt

A photo posted by Peculiar Panther (@peculiarpanther) on

37.

This little cutie #blackkitten #kitten #cutekitten #whickerbasket

A photo posted by @lalaskia on

38.

39.

40.

41.

Ma petite boule d'énergie! #chatnoir #blackcat #blackkitten #Nina

A photo posted by Aurélie Lalilalilou (@mlle_lilo0u) on

42.

Happy Friday, the 13th from the resident black cat. #cat #blackkitten #blackcat #catsofinstagram

A photo posted by Kitness, The Kittenator (@the_kittenator) on

43.

44.

46.

My favorite spot!! #cash #catsofinstagram #blackkitten #blackcat #cattree #naturalcattree

A photo posted by Cash The Cat (@cash_blackcat_) on

47.

Hi mom. #blackcat #blackkitten #catsofinstagram #cash

A photo posted by Cash The Cat (@cash_blackcat_) on

48.

😈 Devilish. #blackcat #blackkitten #catsofinstagram #cash

A photo posted by Cash The Cat (@cash_blackcat_) on

49.

50.

So handsome. Yet so naughty. #blackkitten #blackcat #catsofinstagram #cash

A photo posted by Cash The Cat (@cash_blackcat_) on

