Assine
Estilo de Vida

38 fotos que vão fazer você querer um cachorro agora mesmo

Fala a verdade: não tem como não se apaixonar, né?

Por Priscila Doneda
access_time 31 mar 2017, 15h44

(@wat.ki/Reprodução/Instagram)

É impossível não querer um amor de quatro patas ao ver cliques tão charmosos, mas vale lembrar que adotar um cachorro requer responsabilidade e planejamento. Essas criaturinhas são incrivelmente apaixonantes e fofas, deixam a família ainda mais completa, tornam a vida mais feliz e o coração mais cheio de amor. Olha só! 

1.

team couch potato-ing. #b3misfits #blondemafia #sports

A post shared by Buddy Boo Blue (@buddyboowaggytails) on

2.

3.

😜😜😜😜😜😜 pc: @bethanypaigephoto

Uma publicação compartilhada por Bailey the Alaskan Klee Kai (@baileytheakk) em

4.

5.

6.

Sonhando com o que vai aprontar esse final de semana Polo?!

A post shared by Ciça & Polo & Mika (@caopanheirolabra) on

7.

did someone say snacks? #alwayshungy #feedme

A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on

8.

"Trust me, my nose isn't actually as big as the camera makes it look.." ~ Crusoe

A post shared by Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund (@crusoe_dachshund) on

9.

Veja mais: 23 coisas que só quem é apaixonada por cachorros entende

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

I can fall asleep anytime anywhere. 2 months old golden retriever

A post shared by Flor 🌺 Shim (@flor_the_golden) on

15.

16.

17.

😍😍😍

A post shared by Jeremy Veach (@jermzlee) on

18.

'Tis the season for when you gotta bury yourself in your own floof. -⚓️#brrr

A post shared by Kingsley and Sailor (@kingsleyandsailor) on

Veja mais: 15 razões pelas quais os cachorros são os melhores amigos do mundo

19.

20.

Corny, you may be as dumb as a pillow, but you're as comfy as one too…

A post shared by Liger the Great (@ligerthegreat) on

21.

Worn out from the beach! #pomsky

A post shared by Rufio Fauria (@lil_rufio) on

22.

Brows on fleek #fryday

A post shared by Lucielle Bull (@lucyfarted) on

23.

Perfect Gentleman 🎩 #manégalã . {🔹 gravatinha: @cacaudresspet – nova coleção}

A post shared by Mané (@manemanezinho) on

24.

I like this pic of me

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

25.

26.

Is 2016 over yet? #wakemeupin2017 #💤

A post shared by Menswear Dog (@mensweardog) on

27.

Veja mais: 19 fotos que comprovam que adotar um pet com deficiência é só amor

28.

"Hey humans! We're ready to come back inside and get our treats!" 📷: @adventuredogashe

A post shared by The Pet Doctor Supply Co (@petdoctorsupplyco) on

29.

30.

31.

#chesterchewsday happy Chester gets chewed on day

A post shared by Sam + Ben (@thegehrmanns) on

32.

33.

When you're famous enough to have your face on fancy loafers…oh wait, anyone can do that at @modaoperandi RUDE

A post shared by TOAST MEETS WORLD™ (@toastmeetsworld) on

34.

My new sister & snuggle buddy, @evelyn

A post shared by Trotter (@trotterpup) on

35.

This is his "I'm very aware that it's Monday. Please leave me alone" paw gesture. 😭

A post shared by Tuna {breed:chiweenie} (@tunameltsmyheart) on

36.

37.

Some things are easier with a little help from a friend! 🐕💦🐕#whensydneycomestovisit

A post shared by Lizzy and Phoebe (@wagging.goldens) on

38.

They say that if you see Kiko smile it can be contagious 😉 Wishing everyone a wonderful day.

A post shared by Watson • Kiko (@wat.ki) on

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
CLAUDIA
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine
COSMOPOLITAN
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
BOA FORMA
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
SAÚDE
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
VEJA
+ Brinde Mochila Por Apenas: 8 x R$ 81,90
Assine
ESTILO
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine