Gordurinhas e boa saúde: modelo plus size celebra seu corpo atual

Quando foi diagnosticada como pré-diabética, no ano passado, a modelo plus size Monique Robinson já notava alguns sintomas, como tornozelos inchados demais e dedos das mãos dormentes. Mas não ligava muito, com a velha desculpa do “sou jovem, não como tão mal assim, não há de ser nada”.
Só que o chacoalhão do médico fez com que ela passasse a se cuidar melhor. Sua saúde agora está em ordem e as formas plus size permanecem lá, o que ela fez questão de mostrar em uma foto em seu Instagram.
Hi my name is Monique, and this is what a plus size body looks like. This is what my plus size body looks like. It's dipped in melanin, marinated with cellulite, and covered in stretch marks. I've worked extremely hard at taking care of this body over the last two years. I've lost 60 pounds off this body in the last five years. I debated really hard on rather or not I wanted to share this picture, but I'm so proud of myself and how I've taken control of my health. So deal with it. 😜I'm hella fucking proud of me, especially since last year I was told I was pre-diabetic 😔 which took me a while to digest. I just didn't want to deal with it because I thought I was healthy. So I kinda ignored it. And decided to self sabotage about the news even though I had made the majority of my progress before I was even diagnosed. But when I really started to think about my medical history I thought about different things I experienced at different times. For example, my ankles used to swell really bad. I wish I still had the pictures to show you how huge they used to get. I spoke to my doctor about it and was told to just walk a little more to get more circulation. At the time, I thought okay. But I was already doing that and fake working out. I've experienced numb fingers before, but only one so it wasn't something to be concerned with, like what!?! I used to be so tired ALL THE TIME, but we thought it was due to me working full-time, overnight and working on my masters degree at the same time. 🤷🏾♀️ That explained being tired all the time. But at the time I didn't know any better to connect the dots, nor did my doctor. And from my knowledge I've never been tested for diabetes, and I'm pretty sure I was diabetic. I can only assume because I never complain about multiple symptoms but individual symptoms at one given time I slipped though the cracks. But I was active, I didn't eat super bad, and young so…. okay I'm babbling, here is a picture of me in my bra and panties at work, because why not? I'm so proud of me. #moniquerobinson #representationmatters #iammybeautystandard #celebratemysize #goldenconfidence #purebodylove #blackgirlmagic #wilhelminacurve I might delete this. 😐
Usando calcinha e sutiã, Monique escreveu um belo texto se orgulhando do corpo “mergulhado em melanina, marinado em celulite e coberto de estrias”. “Estou tão orgulhosa de mim e de como tomei o controle da minha saúde”, declarou na legenda da foto. Como faz em todos seus posts de moda, ainda deixou um recado nas hashtags: “eu sou meu padrão de beleza”.
A adoção de exercícios físicos e de uma dieta balanceada fez com que Monique perdesse um pouco de peso, o que a modelo vê apenas como um efeito paralelo. Sua felicidade maior é estar se sentindo muito bem, obrigada.