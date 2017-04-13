Assine
Estilo de Vida

Gordurinhas e boa saúde: modelo plus size celebra seu corpo atual

Monique Robinson adotou algumas mudanças para reverter quadro de pré-diabetes e exibiu suas curvas em post inspirador

Por Raquel Drehmer
access_time 13 abr 2017, 11h42

(Reprodução/Instagram)

Quando foi diagnosticada como pré-diabética, no ano passado, a modelo plus size Monique Robinson já notava alguns sintomas, como tornozelos inchados demais e dedos das mãos dormentes. Mas não ligava muito, com a velha desculpa do “sou jovem, não como tão mal assim, não há de ser nada”.

Só que o chacoalhão do médico fez com que ela passasse a se cuidar melhor. Sua saúde agora está em ordem e as formas plus size permanecem lá, o que ela fez questão de mostrar em uma foto em seu Instagram.

Hi my name is Monique, and this is what a plus size body looks like. This is what my plus size body looks like. It's dipped in melanin, marinated with cellulite, and covered in stretch marks. I've worked extremely hard at taking care of this body over the last two years. I've lost 60 pounds off this body in the last five years. I debated really hard on rather or not I wanted to share this picture, but I'm so proud of myself and how I've taken control of my health. So deal with it. 😜I'm hella fucking proud of me, especially since last year I was told I was pre-diabetic 😔 which took me a while to digest. I just didn't want to deal with it because I thought I was healthy. So I kinda ignored it. And decided to self sabotage about the news even though I had made the majority of my progress before I was even diagnosed. But when I really started to think about my medical history I thought about different things I experienced at different times. For example, my ankles used to swell really bad. I wish I still had the pictures to show you how huge they used to get. I spoke to my doctor about it and was told to just walk a little more to get more circulation. At the time, I thought okay. But I was already doing that and fake working out. I've experienced numb fingers before, but only one so it wasn't something to be concerned with, like what!?! I used to be so tired ALL THE TIME, but we thought it was due to me working full-time, overnight and working on my masters degree at the same time. 🤷🏾‍♀️ That explained being tired all the time. But at the time I didn't know any better to connect the dots, nor did my doctor. And from my knowledge I've never been tested for diabetes, and I'm pretty sure I was diabetic. I can only assume because I never complain about multiple symptoms but individual symptoms at one given time I slipped though the cracks. But I was active, I didn't eat super bad, and young so…. okay I'm babbling, here is a picture of me in my bra and panties at work, because why not? I'm so proud of me. #moniquerobinson #representationmatters #iammybeautystandard #celebratemysize #goldenconfidence #purebodylove #blackgirlmagic #wilhelminacurve I might delete this. 😐

A post shared by Monique Robinson (@iadoremo) on

Usando calcinha e sutiã, Monique escreveu um belo texto se orgulhando do corpo “mergulhado em melanina, marinado em celulite e coberto de estrias”. “Estou tão orgulhosa de mim e de como tomei o controle da minha saúde”, declarou na legenda da foto. Como faz em todos seus posts de moda, ainda deixou um recado nas hashtags: “eu sou meu padrão de beleza”.

Leia mais: Tudo sobre moda plus size

A adoção de exercícios físicos e de uma dieta balanceada fez com que Monique perdesse um pouco de peso, o que a modelo vê apenas como um efeito paralelo. Sua felicidade maior é estar se sentindo muito bem, obrigada.

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
CLAUDIA
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine
COSMOPOLITAN
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
BOA FORMA
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
SAÚDE
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 14,00
Assine
VEJA
+ Brinde Mochila Por Apenas: 8 x R$ 81,90
Assine
ESTILO
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por Apenas: 12 x R$ 16,00
Assine