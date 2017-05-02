Assine
28 selfies adoráveis de animais para melhorar o seu humor

As selfies mais fofinhas e que você respeita!

Por Priscila Doneda
access_time 2 maio 2017, 16h18 - Atualizado em 2 maio 2017, 17h20

As selfies definitivamente viraram mania, mas parece que não são só os humanos que ~entraram nessa moda~. Apesar de os cliques não serem completamente reais (já que são usadas câmeras automáticas e sensores de presença), essas imagens fofas de animais posando para as lentes são demais! As fotografias “tiradas pelos próprios bichinhos” se tornaram uma grande (e fofa) brincadeira da internet, capaz de alegrar o dia de qualquer pessoa. Vem ver!

1.

2.

#selfie #without #autofocus #warsaw #squirrel #animalselfie

A post shared by Dawid Rośkowicz (@dawid.rosko) on

3.

4.

What a nice selfie! #smile #animalselfie

A post shared by Matt Castellucci 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@suzukilord) on

5.

Selfie 🐶🤳🏽 #JonSnow #GoldenRetriever #AnimalSelfie

A post shared by nachogiacone (@nachogiacone) on

6.

Oh hello #LakeTobias #field trip #animalselfie

A post shared by Meg (@love2teach11) on

7.

#epic #selfie #animalselfie 😎

A post shared by Maryam Rizwan Khan | MRK Ⓜ (@maryam_rizwankhan) on

8.

9.

10.

ROO SELFIE!!!! #kangaroo #selfie #australia #lovethelake #lakemac #doesmynoselookbiginthispicture #animalselfie

A post shared by Team Steph n Karma🐶 (@embracingkarma) on

11.

12.

#selfie #animalselfie

A post shared by Good Vibes ✌ (@goodvibes_vibes) on

13.

14.

Smile more! 😃

A post shared by Animals • Pictures • Videos (@animalz.you) on

15.

Cat selfie 😂 #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #animalselfie #funny

A post shared by Cassie Rae Altheim (@peppermintfizz) on

16.

One more day till Lake Charles! #animalselfie #selfiesaturday #americanprodigaltour

A post shared by Crowder (@crowdermusic) on

17.

18.

🐴🐴🐴 #fridayfeeling #hikingadventures #pony #animalselfie #horse #horsesofinstagram #smile

A post shared by Emma-Jane (@imemmakemp) on

19.

20.

21.

Selfie 🐈😻💋☺️💋💕 #luna #moonbaby #kitten #catsofinstagram #cat #kitty #selfie #animalselfie #catselfie

A post shared by Janet Snakehole (@queserasarahx) on

22.

23.

24.

25.

#letstakeaselfie #animalselfie #funnyanimals #faces

A post shared by Noemi Urban (@nocyurban) on

26.

Boop 👆 📷: @swayze.the.maligator 🐶: Belgian Malinois #boopmynose •

A post shared by Boop My Nose ™ (@boopmynose) on

27.

I am not spoiled. I just happen to be great in training people.🐶 #Gringoenjoyslife #dogselfie

A post shared by Gringo The Dog (@gringoenjoyslife) on

28.

