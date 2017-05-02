28 selfies adoráveis de animais para melhorar o seu humor

As selfies definitivamente viraram mania, mas parece que não são só os humanos que ~entraram nessa moda~. Apesar de os cliques não serem completamente reais (já que são usadas câmeras automáticas e sensores de presença), essas imagens fofas de animais posando para as lentes são demais! As fotografias “tiradas pelos próprios bichinhos” se tornaram uma grande (e fofa) brincadeira da internet, capaz de alegrar o dia de qualquer pessoa. Vem ver!
He gets a little freaked out by Friday the 13th. #squirrelmonkey #monkeyface #monkey #animalfamily #friday #fridaythe13th #whitepostfarms #whitepostfarm #longisland #nyc #melville #animalselfie #animalfarm #pettingzoo #funnyface #pets #scaryanimals #sillyanimals #monkeysofinstagram #animalsofinstagram
#selfie #catselfie #animalselfie #poser #animalmodel #australianmist #oldcat #seniorcat #old #aussiemist #catsofinstagram #catoftheday #cats #catsarethebest #crazycatlady #cats_of_instagram #catstagram #catsarethebest #catperson #bestcat #catsarebetterthandogs #cantstandthecuteness #featurecatmeows #cat_features #instacatmeows #furchild #furbaby
selfie time #selfie #selfies #selfiesunday #sundayfunday #sunday #catselfie #animallovers #animals #animalselfie #cutecat #catlovers #love #smartcat @petsathomeuk @pets @petsmart @cutepetclub @pets.are.so.cute @cats_of_instagram @instagram @catsofinstagram #instacat #instaselfie @catsrcrazy @theamazingpet @cats_of_world_ @catsofinstagram #tabycat
That's right. The connection with our pets is very strong, and we love them with mischief included. 😁🐶 | via @maidenthehusky • • • Hey Mom, I will eat your socks, tee-shirts, shoes, sweaters, scarves, towels, I will grab trash on the street, bite your hands and chase the cats but you will still love me because I'm a cute devil 😈🐾
When you spot the #hotgirl in the background and have to take a sneaky selfie! 😘#mylove #puppylove #puppyselfie #sneakyselfie #mygirl #doglove #pupsofinstagram #bigbeautifulbrowneyes #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstgram #dogs #puppies #dog❤️ #onetruelove #fluffy #selfie #shesbeautiful #setter #collie #malamute #ilikebigdogsandicannotlie #ilikefluffybutts #fluffybutts #dogsareawesome #rescuepup #rescuedogsofinstagram With my one and only love @raventhefluffybutt 🐕💕🐩 @thefunnyfarm15 🐶😘
Omg so cute 😍 Check out @PetsObsess for more pets photos! • ________________________________________ Tags: #petselfie #petsitter #petsdaily #petsofinsta #petshopboys #petslover #pets_plaza #petsmiles #petsconnect #petsplususa #petsarefamily #petsbro #dogsarelife #petsathome #petsoftheday #petsdailynow #petstylist #petsuniversal #petsnake #petsinstagram #petstagraam #petslovers #petstargram #petslove #petslife #petsmagazinesg #petsworldwide #pets🐾 #petstuff #petstgram