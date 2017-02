Acredite: falaram mal do corpo da Lady Gaga durante o Super Bowl

A guy at my SuperBowl party said Lady Gaga should have lost those extra 5 lbs to really fit her costume tonight. It made my blood boil. I yelled across the room that she looks incredible, but I couldn't think of a clever comeback. That guy is obviously a 🍆 but it reminded me that we have to keep helping each other remember that we are more than our weight, our looks…that we are strong and good enough AS IS. So I'm posting a pic in my swimsuit because big, small, let's raise each other up and stop letting people take our power away💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

A photo posted by Katie Sturino (@the12ishstyle) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:34pm PST