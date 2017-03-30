Assine
‘Buffy, a Caça-Vampiros’: série faz 20 anos e elenco se reúne

Não dá para acreditar que já faz tanto tempo assim!

Por Ligia Helena
access_time 30 mar 2017, 09h33
Buffy a Caça Vampiros

(Divulgação/Fox)

Será que tem algo com anos terminados em 7? Porque aparentemente esse ano muitos filmes, músicas e séries icônicas completam 10, 20 ou 30 anos. Dessa vez foi o elenco de “Buffy, a Caça-Vampiros” que se reuniu para celebrar 20 anos desde o lançamento da série, que ficou no ar de 1997 até 2003.

A reunião foi para uma matéria especial da revista norte-americana Entertainment Weekly, que chega às bancas amanhã (31).

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy) e David Boreanaz (Angel) estampam a capa, mas no recheio tem muito mais, com direito a Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), que depois se tornou a querida Lily em ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers) e muito mais.

Olha que maravilhosos! Nem parece que já se passaram 20 anos.

Deu até vontade de fazer uma maratona para assistir tudo novamente. Que tal?

