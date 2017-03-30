‘Buffy, a Caça-Vampiros’: série faz 20 anos e elenco se reúne

Será que tem algo com anos terminados em 7? Porque aparentemente esse ano muitos filmes, músicas e séries icônicas completam 10, 20 ou 30 anos. Dessa vez foi o elenco de “Buffy, a Caça-Vampiros” que se reuniu para celebrar 20 anos desde o lançamento da série, que ficou no ar de 1997 até 2003.
A reunião foi para uma matéria especial da revista norte-americana Entertainment Weekly, que chega às bancas amanhã (31).
It’s the #BuffyReunion you’ve been waiting for! 😱🙌 After 20 years, we brought the cast of #BuffyTheVampireSlayer back together again for our issue about Hollywood's greatest untold stories! Are you wigging out yet? 👏 Click the link in our bio for a preview and pick up an issue on newsstands starting Friday, March 31. #BuffyReunion #BuffySlays20 #SarahMichelleGellar #DavidBoreanaz 📷: @jameswhitefoto for EW
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy) e David Boreanaz (Angel) estampam a capa, mas no recheio tem muito mais, com direito a Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), que depois se tornou a querida Lily em ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers) e muito mais.
You know the saying "It takes a village," well it took that and some neighboring towns to pull of this shoot (and this isn't even everyone). Thank you to EW for putting this all together!! And thank you to all our loyal fans who asked for this enough times that it actually happened. -@sarahmgellar #BuffyTheVampireSlayer #Buffy
Olha que maravilhosos! Nem parece que já se passaram 20 anos.
Deu até vontade de fazer uma maratona para assistir tudo novamente. Que tal?