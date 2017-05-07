Emma Watson ganha o primeiro prêmio sem gênero da história

O MTV Movie & TV Awards, que rolou no domingo (7), em Los Angeles, resolveu rever sua premiação e este ano veio com duas mudanças: incluiu séries de TV e aboliu as categorias separadas por gênero. Ou seja, acabou Melhor Atriz e Melhor Ator. Agora mulheres e homens disputam na categoria neutra de Melhor Atuação.

E a primeira grande vencedora da noite – e da história! – a ganhar um troféu sem gênero foi Emma Watson por A Bela e a Fera. “Primeiro, eu sinto que tenho que dizer algo sobre o prêmio em si. É a primeira premiação da história que não separa os indicados baseado no sexo. Isso diz algo sob a nossa percepção da experiência humana”, disse Emma, emocionada.

A MTV ter se antecipado em criar um prêmio sem gênero na atuação significa algo diferente para cada pessoa, mas pra mim, indica que atuar é capacidade de se colocar no lugar de outra pessoa e isso não precisa ser searado em duas categorias. Empatia e imaginação não deveriam ter limites

Feminista e ativista pela equidade de gênero, Emma recebeu a pipoca de ouro das mãos de Asia Kate Dillon, a Taylor de ‘Billions’, a primeira personagem não-binária da tv. “E é muito significativo pra mim estar ganhando este prêmio e também estar recebendo ele de você, Asia. Obrigada por me educar de maneira tão inclusiva, paciente e amorosa”, disse Emma.

Apresentado pelo comediante Adam Devine, o prêmio rolou em Los Angeles e teve shows de Noah Cyrus – sim, a irmã de Miley Cyrus-, Big Sean, J.Balvin, Camila Cabello e Pitbull. Ah! E uma versão de ‘A Bela e a Fera’ com Adam, como a Fera, Hailee Steinfeld, como Bela, e Rebel Wilson, como Madame Samovar.

Na categoria Melhor Atuação em série, também foi uma atriz a levar a pipoca de ouro: Millie Bobby Brown, por ‘Stranger Things’. Ela até chorou de emoção ao receber o prêmio!

Veja todos os ganhadores da noite:

Filme do Ano

A Bela e a Fera

Corra!

Logan

Rogue One: Uma História Star Wars

Quase 18

Seriado do Ano

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Melhor Atuação em Filme

Daniel Kaluuya – Corra!

Emma Watson – A Bela e a Fera

Hailee Steinfeld – Quase 18

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Fragmentado

Taraji P. Henson – Estrelas Além do Tempo

Melhor Atuação em Série

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Melhor Beijo

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land: Cantando Estações

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – A Bela e a Fera

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Os Caça-Noivas

Melhor Apresentador

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal com Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Melhor Dupla em cena

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Corra!

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – A Bela e a Fera

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Cena que fez chorar

Game of Thrones – A morte de Hodor (Kristian Nairm)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) conta para seus filhos sobre a morte de Derek

Como Eu Era Antes de Você – Will (Sam Claflin) diz para Louisa (Emilia Clarke) que não pode ficar com ela

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) diz que ama Chiron (Trevante Rhodes)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) e Randall (Lonnie Chavis) no karatê

Nova Geração

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Melhor Luta Contra o Sistema

Corra!

Estrelas Além do Tempo

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Melhor Atuação Cômica

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Lil Rel Howery – Corra!

Seth MacFarlane – Uma Família da Pesada

Seth Rogen – Festa da Salsicha

Will Arnett – LEGO Batman: o Filme

Melhor Documentário

A 13ª Emenda

Eu Não Sou Seu Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Melhor Vilão

Allison Williams – Corra!

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Esquadrão Suicida

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Melhor Herói

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: Uma História Star Wars

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Estrelas Além do Tempo

Melhor Reality de Competição

American’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Melhor História Americana

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Trending

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” e Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder ganhando o SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards