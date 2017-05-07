Emma Watson ganha o primeiro prêmio sem gênero da história

O MTV Movie & TV Awards, que rolou no domingo (7), em Los Angeles, resolveu rever sua premiação e este ano veio com duas mudanças: incluiu séries de TV e aboliu as categorias separadas por gênero. Ou seja, acabou Melhor Atriz e Melhor Ator. Agora mulheres e homens disputam na categoria neutra de Melhor Atuação.
E a primeira grande vencedora da noite – e da história! – a ganhar um troféu sem gênero foi Emma Watson por A Bela e a Fera. “Primeiro, eu sinto que tenho que dizer algo sobre o prêmio em si. É a primeira premiação da história que não separa os indicados baseado no sexo. Isso diz algo sob a nossa percepção da experiência humana”, disse Emma, emocionada.
Feminista e ativista pela equidade de gênero, Emma recebeu a pipoca de ouro das mãos de Asia Kate Dillon, a Taylor de ‘Billions’, a primeira personagem não-binária da tv. “E é muito significativo pra mim estar ganhando este prêmio e também estar recebendo ele de você, Asia. Obrigada por me educar de maneira tão inclusiva, paciente e amorosa”, disse Emma.
Apresentado pelo comediante Adam Devine, o prêmio rolou em Los Angeles e teve shows de Noah Cyrus – sim, a irmã de Miley Cyrus-, Big Sean, J.Balvin, Camila Cabello e Pitbull. Ah! E uma versão de ‘A Bela e a Fera’ com Adam, como a Fera, Hailee Steinfeld, como Bela, e Rebel Wilson, como Madame Samovar.
Na categoria Melhor Atuação em série, também foi uma atriz a levar a pipoca de ouro: Millie Bobby Brown, por ‘Stranger Things’. Ela até chorou de emoção ao receber o prêmio!
Veja todos os ganhadores da noite:
Filme do Ano
A Bela e a Fera
Corra!
Logan
Rogue One: Uma História Star Wars
Quase 18
Seriado do Ano
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Melhor Atuação em Filme
Daniel Kaluuya – Corra!
Emma Watson – A Bela e a Fera
Hailee Steinfeld – Quase 18
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Fragmentado
Taraji P. Henson – Estrelas Além do Tempo
Melhor Atuação em Série
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Melhor Beijo
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land: Cantando Estações
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – A Bela e a Fera
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Os Caça-Noivas
Melhor Apresentador
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal com Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Melhor Dupla em cena
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Corra!
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – A Bela e a Fera
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Cena que fez chorar
Game of Thrones – A morte de Hodor (Kristian Nairm)
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) conta para seus filhos sobre a morte de Derek
Como Eu Era Antes de Você – Will (Sam Claflin) diz para Louisa (Emilia Clarke) que não pode ficar com ela
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) diz que ama Chiron (Trevante Rhodes)
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) e Randall (Lonnie Chavis) no karatê
Nova Geração
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Melhor Luta Contra o Sistema
Corra!
Estrelas Além do Tempo
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Melhor Atuação Cômica
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Corra!
Seth MacFarlane – Uma Família da Pesada
Seth Rogen – Festa da Salsicha
Will Arnett – LEGO Batman: o Filme
Melhor Documentário
A 13ª Emenda
Eu Não Sou Seu Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Melhor Vilão
Allison Williams – Corra!
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Esquadrão Suicida
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Melhor Herói
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: Uma História Star Wars
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Estrelas Além do Tempo
Melhor Reality de Competição
American’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Melhor História Americana
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Trending
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” e Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil
“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle
“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder ganhando o SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards
Melhor cena musical
“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls
“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land
“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live!
“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down
“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live