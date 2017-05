Nicki Minaj cria projeto para ajudar fãs com despesas escolares

This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I'll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I'm launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You'll be able to officially sign up! I'll keep you posted! 🎀

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 12, 2017 at 10:34am PDT