O cartão de Natal da Família Real chegou atrasado – veja a foto

A lovely royal surprise arrived today! This photo taken by Arthur Edwards in Victoria, BC was used as The #Cambridges' Christmas / thank you card. Absolutely adore George & Charlotte! 💋 #royalmail #postcard #PrinceWilliam #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #Kate #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #KensingtonPalace #igerslondon #twitter

A photo posted by V (@ladyandtherose) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:11pm PST