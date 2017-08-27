VMA 2017: veja todos os artistas vencedores da noite

A noite deste domingo (27) foi de festa da música em Inglewood, Califórnia. Por lá aconteceu o VMA 2017, maior premiação de videoclipes do mundo, promovida pela MTV. Apresentada pela cantora Katy Perry, o evento reuniu alguns dos mais populares artistas da atualidade, como Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars e Ed Sheeran.

Pela primeira vez na história da cerimônia, que acontece desde 1984 (!), as categorias não foram divididas por gênero masculino e feminino. Desta forma, homens e mulheres competiram entre si pelo troféu do astronauta – que, neste ano, também não é um homem, nem uma mulher.

Durante o VMA, Taylor Swift finalmente mostrou o clipe completo da música “Look What You Made Me Do” e a cantora Pink, que ganhou o troféu Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, fez um discurso emocionante e empoderado para homenagear a sua filha de apenas seis anos.

Veja a lista com os grandes vencedores do VMA 2017

ARTISTA DO ANO

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

CLIPE DO ANO

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

MELHOR CLIPE POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

MELHOR CLIPE ELETRÔNICA

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

MELHOR CLIPE HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

MELHOR CANÇÃO DE VERÃO

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito (Remix)”

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3”

Shawn Mendes, “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back”

Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane, “Down”

Camila Cabello feat. Quavo, “OMG”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna e Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Demi Lovato, “Sorry Not Sorry”

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Future – “Mask Off”

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean”

Lorde – “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

MELHORES EFEITOS ESPECIAIS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

Halsey – “Now Or Never”

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

Kanye West – “Fade”

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Sia – “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

MELHOR LUTA CONTRA O SISTEMA

Todos os clipes foram premiados

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

MELHOR CLIPE ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”