Esses bolos veganos feitos de ingredientes crus são incríveis

Juliana é uma chef e confeiteira que vive em Berlim, na Alemanha, e faz bolos inacreditáveis. Vegana há 15 anos, ela lidera a Culinary Dots, que usa apenas ingredientes veganos e crus para elaborar seus bolos impressionantes.
E o resultado realmente chama a atenção: os produtos são delicados, coloridos e muito, muito fofos! Alguns, inclusive, chegam a lembrar buquês de flores. Demais, né?
Os bolos mais lindos são postados no Instagram da marca, que acumula quase 13 mil seguidores. No site da Culinary Dots, ainda é possível encontrar receitas (em inglês) de algumas dessas delícias.
Confira algumas das criações mais fascinantes:
Which one would you pick 😊? These are my little raw vegan fairy cupcakes that I made recently 😊💖 Since I discovered the art of piping flowers I just can't get enough of them 😀👏….and I wish I had much more time to materialize all of my ideas 💕Since then I have to keep a journal . I had the most beautiful idea for a wedding cake and I will start working on that right after the green market by the end of June 💖😊…. I'm so excited 👏so stay tuned for that 😀anyone else having these problems ? If you wanna do so many things at once but you don't have enough time ….but it feels so good if you can finally see the result 💖 First row : raw vegan wild rose cupcakes with passionfruit and berries Second row : raw vegan fairy flower cupcake with vanilla frosting, blue matcha and lemon cupcake, tropical pineapple and orange cupcake Third row : raw vegan succulent cupcake with berries and pink pitaya plus pink poppy flower cupcake with strawberry frosting
Good morning and a Happy Monday to all of you 😊💖 Yesterday I made this creamy raw vegan red velvet cake with lots and lots and lots of fresh vanilla cause I love Vanilla soooooo much ❤️The dark red color comes from the beetroot juice and I used the pulp mixed with dates and some shredded coconut, vanilla and lemon 🍋 to make the base of this cake 💕💕💕cause I prefer nut free, fluffy and juicy bases for my cakes 😊I also piped a new pattern with the frosting around the cake and topped it with a single raw vegan Cashewcreme rose and I love it 😍🌹🌹🌹I also wanna say thank you to my beautiful friend Lisa @ediblyorganic and @betterhomesandgardens which both shared one of my cakes yesterday thank you both so much
Good morning and a happy Wednesday to everyone 😃 I felt that it was really time for another rose cupcake 💙🦋💙 I haven't made a rose cake in ages 😂…and I already made pink, yellow, and purple roses so this time I used my blue matcha powder @matcha.blue 💙again and mixed it with some super refreshing limes 🍋 and Cashewcreme to make this beautiful blue roses 💙! And as it was really warm the last days this is a refreshing lime flavor on a crunchy and juicy carrot cake base
Good morning and a beautiful Monday 😊🦋! I piped a raw vegan succulent cupcake at the weekend cause I heard succulents are en vogue right now 😉😀…just kidding but I've been wanting to try that one since the day a friend of mine gave me a succulent for my birthday and this was already in February 😀so it's already a long time ago but finally I managed
Good morning and a happy start into the week 😊💛🌼💛! I like to make my cakes in batches so this is another raw vegan halfmoon 🌜Passionfruit cake that I made at the weekend 😋…and this time I piped some raw vegan daisies, wild roses and primroses on top 🌺🌸🌼…it's so much fun to arrange the flowers and pipe the final leaves 🍃. I could make this all day long….actually I'm doing it all day long
I think I will never get over the beauty of flowers 🌺…yesterday I piped another raw vegan rose cupcake and this time I made it with a melange of strawberry and passionfruit Cashewcreme 😃…And I definitely felt like a flower fairy when I made the set up for this raw rose rose cupcake 🌸….Flowers are so fascinating to me all these little details they're so incredibly pretty and I love them soooo much ♥️ So this is my " Floating on flower beds " raw Rose cupcake embedded on pink rose petals 🌸💕🌸! It's fun to be a flower fairy from time to time 😂And to eat raw vegan rose cup cakes served on flower petals 😊…have a beautiful day ! I also wanna say thanks to Stefani @cupcakeproject for sharing my cakes yesterday
Yippie ….I made my first raw vegan half moon cake 😀!!! Inspired by the sunshine ☀️ that we had the last two days I thought I could whip up a tropical mango – passionfruit & Cashewyoghurt swirl cake 💛💛💛 and I topped it with some of my raw vegan flowers 🌺… This time I piped some wild roses, some purple poppy flowers and some primeroses on top 💕…it was soooo much fun 😊Every time I finish a cake I think to myself there are so many more designs that I wanna try and it's so satisfying to see the result afterwards 😀💛💛💛 I also wanna say thank you to the lovely Dora @theradiantkitchen and also to the beautiful Katja @healthnut_berlin who both shared one of my cakes yesterday 😍!!! I feel so honored and it's feels sooo good to get some appreciation especially if it comes from such super talented ladies like them
This is a slice of my raw vegan "Kiss me twice"💋💋Neapolitan cheeze cake that I made for the green market two weeks ago 💖! It often happens to me that I pack everything for the market and then after arriving I notice that I forgot something again …😅 This time It happened that I didn't pack enough business cards and while my boyfriend was heading home to pick some fresh ones I luckily got a hand from my beautiful friend Pauline @thelovelyveggie 💖💖💖 if you haven't checked her account yet, please do so as she has a lot of yummy raw and vegan recipes on there and also on her beautiful Blog 😊… And while we served the customers her lovely and talented friend Lea Morelli @eatsleepandrepeat also took this picture of my cake 😊… so Big thanks to both of you Lea and Pauline for your help and support
How many petals does this RAW and VEGAN "Lost in love" ombré Chrysanthemum cake have 😊💖? Just kidding 😂 this one took me really a long time to prepare ! I already made this Chrysanthemum ombré cake in a blue version a week ago but this was a tarte and much more smaller ….so this time I tried the cake version and phew this was really lots of piping 😅! I used the pink pitaya powder for my raw vegan Cashew Creme frosting again cause I really love this pink pitaya powder soooo much 💖💖💖 That's also why I want to bring this cake to the #tssrainbowparty hosted by the lovely Chloe @the_smallseed_ 💕..Dear Chloe I just couldn't resist to bring this flower cake to your party too, cause this one is really oozing natural colors !!! With this cake I also want to show that it is possible to create a raw and vegan cake with all natural ingredients and completely cruelty free – without the use of buttercream 😊 Dear Chloe Congratulations to 127 k followers ✨your feed is just gorgeous and your photography skills are amazing I simply love it 💖! If you're from Berlin and you wanna try a piece of this cake you can join me at the lucid dance party this Sunday 😊! It's a fermented Cashewyoghurt and strawberry swirl cake on a almond, date and vanilla base 💕! Also a big thanks to the lovely Marisa @missmarzipancom for featuring my cake yesterday dear Marisa thank you soooo much
Today I want to share with you my cute little RAW VEGAN " All I ever wanted " flower 🌿🌼🌿basket cake 🙏… with raw edible flowers! I had to take another picture of it and this time with sunshine ☀️At this picture are 3 things that I really love 💛….first : my super delicious Bambus Pomelo tea which I drink nearly every day second : lavender seeds for my balcony which I will plant this year cause I simply love the smell and third : my Super yummy orange 🍊 cake ! Wishing you all a happy weekend
It's my birthday today and this is ….not my birthday cake 😂…it just happened that someone ordered my RAW VEGAN "Feed me roses 🌹" cake for today 😉 … and this time I used some dark green Spirulina powder for the leaves instead of Spinach 🍃 and it looks so much more authentic !!! Plus I put some rosewater into the Cashew Creme for the roses so they even taste and smell like real roses 🌹and I feel so privileged that I have this amazing opportunity of being creative all day long …it really fills my heart with joy and I really love what I'm doing 💕…so thank you all so much for your support and lovely comments it's such a great inspiration for me to improve my skills even further …especially when it comes to taking pictures 😉 much love 💖and have a great Day !!!! I'm going to enjoy the first rays of sunshine ☀️today as it's slowly getting warmer in Berlin !