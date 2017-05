Esse café com leite gótico é a mais nova sensação do momento

A rather gorgeous charcoal latte don't you think? At @rawberryjuice earlier with my gorgeous mom, the best place in #winchester 🙂 I turned 27 today homies, it sure feels like I should have achieved a lot more by now but isn't that just an illusion we all fall for… I love life, I get to live and that is really all I want. It's easy to want for more and I do all the time, I put unspoken pressure on life, people, situations that I always want to be "better". Ahh… Dear ego: it's your birthday today too and I wish you a chill mindset.. I wish you to relax, smoke a cigar, watch a sunset and read a good book once in a while. You'll feel how good it is to just be and breathe sometime. Night hobbitses. #itsmybirthday #happybirthdaytome #birthdaygirl #omedetougozaimasu #rawberryjuice #plantbased #charcoallatte #veganfood #whatiate #mymomisthebest #loveyourself #minimalist #loveyourbody #selfloveprescriptions #veganlatte #loa #abrahamster #eckharttolle #goodnight

