Esta autoditada criou bolos ‘unicórnio’ que parecem obras mágicas

Escocesa aprendeu tudo sozinha para tratar uma tendinite crônica, e o resultado é simplesmente maravilhoso

Por Raquel Drehmer
access_time 15 abr 2017, 10h01

(Reprodução/Instagram)

Adotar um hobby voltado para a terapia ocupacional – como se especializar em fotografar, fazer bolos ou artesanato – é um tratamento indicado por médicos para diversos tipos de doenças. Foi o que aconteceu com Lily McLeod: depois de se formar em Artes Plásticas, a escocesa foi diagnosticada com tendinite crônica, o que a forçou a abandonar a carreira que estava apenas iniciando.

Orientada a procurar uma ocupação que a deixasse mais relaxada durante o tratamento, ela começou a fazer bolos. E a decorar bolos. E a aperfeiçoar essa decoração. Tudo sozinha, vendo tutoriais na internet. O resultado é mágico!

Veja com seus próprios olhos:

Mini Vanilla & Raspberry Prince Cake 💜 (putple vanilla bean buttercream and raspberry coulis between 4 layers of vanilla and raspberry sponge, smothered in white vanilla buttercream and topped with a white chocolate ganache, white chocolate shard, strawberry cream biscuits, chocolate balls, strawberry cream lindt lindors, raffaellos, toffees, raspberry maccarons, desiccated coconut, sprinkles and gold leaf) 🍓💜✨ #cake #prince #vanillacake #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #raspberrycake #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #fooodieee #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #itsasweetthing #cakeporm #instafood #baking #dripcake #foodpornshare #maccarons #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #purplerain #bakeninja

Details. Salted Caramel & Peanutbutter Chocolate Cake 🍫✨ (chocolate buttercream, peanut butter and salted caramel between 4 layers of chocolate sponge, smothered in chocolate buttercream and topped with a milk chocolate ganache, doughnuts, chocolate maccarons, peanut butter syringes, kinder bueno, ferraro rocher, nutella pots, freddos, maltesers, reeses pieces, kinder chocolates, chocolate balls, biscoffe biscuits, chocolate hearts, gold leaf and sprinkles)🍪🍫🍩⭐️ #cake #macarons #chocolatecake #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #peanutbutter #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #fooodieee #foodie #cakesbae #nutella #eatfamous #cakeporm #buttercream #baking #cakes #foodpornshare #peanutbuttercake #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #lovefood #bakeninja

Dá para imaginar que só de assistir a vídeos na internet uma pessoa consegue chegar a estas obras de arte?

Mini Lemon Drizzle Cake 🎀 (pink vanilla bean buttercream between 4 layers of lemon drizzle sponge, smothered in pink vanilla buttercream and topped with a white chocolate ganache, white chocolate shard, lollipop, bon bons, strawberries, meringue kisses, oreos, chocolate balls, strawberry mentos, raspberry maccarons, sprinkles and gold leaf) 🍓🍋❤️🌸✨ #cake #pinkcake #lemondrizzlecake #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #lemondrizzle #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #fooodieee #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #itsasweetthing #cakeporm #instafood #baking #dripcake #foodpornshare #maccarons #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #meringuekisses #bakeninja

Details. Vanilla & Strawberry Avengers Cake 💙⚡️ (blue vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry jam between 4 layers of vanilla sponge, smothered in baby blue buttercream and topped with a white chocolate ganache, doughnuts, oreos, ferraro rochers, bonbons, meringue kisses, avengers candy sticks, toffees, chocolate balls, gold leaf and sprinkles) 🦋❄️🚙✈️💎💙✨ #cake #vanillacake #bluecake #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #avengerscake #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #fooodieee #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #eatfamous #cakeporm #instafood #baking #cakes #foodpornshare #meringuekisses #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #avengers #bakeninja#

Ao longo de suas postagens, Lily conta um pouco de sua história. Ela já desabafou que fazer bolos foi a salvação de sua saúde mental depois do choque da notícia de que não poderia ser artista plástica imediatamente.

Mini Chocolate, Vanilla & Salted-Caramel Unicorn Rainbow Cake 🦄🌈🎀 (pink vanilla bean buttercream and salted caramel between 4 alternate layers of chocolate and vanilla sponge, smothered in rainbow vanilla buttercream and topped with a white chocolate ganache, raspberry and pistachio macarons, bon bons, fondant horn and ears, fruit mentos, chocolate balls, rice snaps, oreos, rainbow belts, sprinkles and gold leaf) 🍫✨ #cake #unicorncake #chocolatecake #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #rainbowcake #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #fooodieee #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #vanillacake #cakeporm #instafood #baking #dripcake #foodpornshare #macarons #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #saltedcaramel #bakeninja

Gluten-Free Lemon Drizzle Babyshower Cake 👶🏼🍼🎀💙 (baby pink vanilla bean buttercream between 4 layers of lemon drizzle sponge, smothered in baby blue buttercream and topped with a white chocolate ganache, doughnuts, chick biscuit lolly, bonbons, chocolate baby grow lollies, jellies, meringue kisses, chocolate balls, gold leaf and sprinkles)✨ #cake #lemondrizzlecake #babyshowercake #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #glutenfree #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #fooodieee #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #eatfamous #cakeporm #instafood #baking #cakes #foodpornshare #glutenfreecake #huffposttaste #buzzfeast #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #babyshower #bakeninja#

Diante desses bolos maravilhosos, é capaz até que ela tenha encontrado uma nova carreira. Seus bolos estão tendo uma saída incrível na Escócia e Lily começa a fazer workshops pelas cidades próximas de Glasgow.

Two Tier Chocolate Aero Cake ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️ (crumbled mint Aero chocolate and chocolate buttercream between seven layers of chocolate sponge, smothered in monochrome buttercream, topped with a white chocolate ganache, chocolate shard, strawberries, blackberries, oreos, lindt lindor truffles, mini kitkats, mini black chocolate bars, Hershey's cookies and cream bars and sprinkles) 🍓⚓️🍫🍸 #cake #chocolatecake #sailorjerry #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #dripcake #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #blackandwhitecake #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #eatfamous #cakeporm #instafood #baking #cakes #foodpornshare #sortedfood #bakeninja #huffposttaste #monochromecake #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #bakeninja

Details. Two Tier Chocolate Aero Cake ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️ (crumbled mint Aero chocolate and chocolate buttercream between seven layers of chocolate sponge, smothered in monochrome buttercream, topped with a white chocolate ganache, chocolate shard, strawberries, blackberries, oreos, lindt lindor truffles, mini kitkats, mini black chocolate bars, Hershey's cookies and cream bars and sprinkles) 🍓⚓️🍫🍸 #cake #chocolatecake #sailorjerry #dessert #foodporn #cakesofinstagram #dripcake #celebrationcake #birthdaycake #glasgow #glasgowcakes #lilybakescakes #blackandwhitecake #foodie #cakesbae #feedfeed #eatfamous #cakeporm #instafood #baking #cakes #foodpornshare #sortedfood #bakeninja #huffposttaste #monochromecake #undiscoveredbaker #eeeeeats #cakestagram #bakeninja

Guarde este nome: Lily McLeod. Se ela se tornar uma estrela e um dia você a vir na TV, lembre-se de tê-la visto aqui antes. 😉

