Mermaid toast: conheça o mais novo hit do Instagram

Mermaids need love too, ya know??? 🌊 My mermaid toast recipe X 2 + bee pollen + avo stars ⭐️ to make things extraaaaa whimsical (and just plain extra.) (also, why did I just write out an equation to explain what these are?) K bye…my brain is fried, is today not Friday? Help 🙃 ***UPDATE: Just a lil reminder for those who don't know: this does NOT contain food dye. It's made of almond milk cream cheese + spirulina… this time I added a little bit of butterfly pea tea #whydounicornsgetalltheattention #mermaidtoast #vibrantandpure

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT