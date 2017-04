Restaurante vira febre por servir apenas pratos com abacate

New special toast and salad joining our menu today: please meet the Beet & Blue! Here with a special avorose, it's made with sourdough bread, avo mash, diced beets, blue cheese, green pico de gallo & honey mustard 😋😋😋🥑💚 #spreadthelove #avocaderia #avocado #avocadotoast #avotoast #beetroot #bluecheese #avorose

A post shared by Avocaderia (@avocaderia) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:36am PDT