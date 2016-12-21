Assine
12 agasalhos natalinos que de tão feios são até fofos

Porque algumas pessoas levam o Natal muito a sério.

Por Lucas Castilho
access_time 21 dez 2016, 16h39 - Atualizado em 21 dez 2016, 16h41
agasalhos-natalinos

(Reprodução/Instagram)

Se, na maior parte do Brasil, neste momento os termômetros estão nas alturas, no hemisfério norte a situação é bem diferente…

E já virou tradição: por lá, nessa época do ano, para enfrentar o frio com diversão, nada melhor do que um suéter natalino! Eles são tão feios que, na real, ficam até fofos!

1. E vale estampa de dálmata! 

2. Unicórnios vomitando glitter.❤

3. E até Mario!

4. Vale sair combinandinha!

5. E vale colocar luzes!

I'm all lit up. #christmassweater #tistheseason #christmas #merrychristmas

A photo posted by Donna Mish (@donna_mish) on

Bem festiva. Bem natalina.

6. Esse de coruja é uma fofura!

7. Estamos interrompendo algo, Papai Noel?

The day has finally arrived, wearing my #ChristmasSweater

A photo posted by Andi Silva (@luckoirish) on

8. Existem duendes atacando de DJs.

9. E renas robôs.

10. O bom e velho urso polar também está representado.

11. Pizzas, claro, também!

All I want for #Christmas….is #pizza #🍕#uglychristmassweater or #awesome #christmassweater?

A photo posted by Elisa Hoffman (@ellierunssd) on

12. E sobrou até para o frozen!❤

A Slurpee needs to bundle up too. Sometimes, it's just too cold for them. #ChristmasSweater #Cozy #Slurpee

A photo posted by SlurpeeCanada (@slurpeecanada) on

