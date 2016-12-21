12 agasalhos natalinos que de tão feios são até fofos

Se, na maior parte do Brasil, neste momento os termômetros estão nas alturas, no hemisfério norte a situação é bem diferente…
E já virou tradição: por lá, nessa época do ano, para enfrentar o frio com diversão, nada melhor do que um suéter natalino! Eles são tão feios que, na real, ficam até fofos!
1. E vale estampa de dálmata!
2. Unicórnios vomitando glitter.❤
3. E até Mario!
#mario #nintendo #christmassweater #christmas
4. Vale sair combinandinha!
I thought @ares_bond was perfect & THEN he put on a penguin #Christmas sweater 😍
5. E vale colocar luzes!
Bem festiva. Bem natalina.
6. Esse de coruja é uma fofura!
We love this cozy shot featuring our limited edition Owlgly Sweater.
7. Estamos interrompendo algo, Papai Noel?
8. Existem duendes atacando de DJs.
Christmas sweater #3! 😎🎄🕊❄️ #christmassweater #sweater #elf #santaslittlehelper #turntable #jinglebells
9. E renas robôs.
10. O bom e velho urso polar também está representado.
11. Pizzas, claro, também!
12. E sobrou até para o frozen!❤