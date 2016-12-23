Assine
19 looks verde e vermelho que são a cara do Natal

Tão clichê, mas tão fofinho!

Por Gabriela Kimura
access_time 23 dez 2016, 11h31

Se você é daquele tipo de ~pessoa~ que ama o Natal, então, com certeza já separou o look para este ano. Claro que, como boa amante natalina, você ficou chateada por não poder usar aqueles suéteres “horrorosos” – já que por aqui faz 30 ºC nessa época, né. A boa notícia é que sempre dá para contar com o bom e velho duo de vermelho e verde! 

1.

I'm really just embracing this tartan shirt at every given opportunity 🤶🏼🎄

A photo posted by T H E C L O A K R A I L (@thecloakrail) on

2.

Three little elves are ready for Christmas, thanks to my new favorite PJ store, @hatley. #luluedwardcrew

A photo posted by LuLuEdward Photography (@luluedwardphoto) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

Couldn't go out tonight but I got love for you Washington, DC 😘

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

7.

8.

Blue hair, red lips, and Christmas Cheer! 💄❤🎅🎄🎆 #lastdayofwork #christmasspirit #redandgreen #bluehairdontcare

A photo posted by Olivia Kershler (@oliviazbarrax) on

9.

10.

11.

Un look muy navideño para este 24 de diciembre vestido verde y sandalias rojas #fashion #style #greenandred #christmas

A photo posted by Consuelo Guzman (@consueloguzmanparra) on

12.

🎧Lana Del Rey – Burning Desire mood ♦️🌱🐚

A photo posted by X E N I A K O N E V A (@xkoneva.photography) on

13.

I braided my bandana into my braids!! Hazzah!! #Braids #Bandana #GreenAndRed #HolidaySeason

A photo posted by Kaitlin Cook-Ham (@mintyfreshkaitlin) on

14.

 

15.

16.

17.

Finally got Mom to take a pic. I thought I was smiling more. #gpoy #christmastime #christmasoutfit

A photo posted by Nikki (@wolfidy) on

18.

19.

