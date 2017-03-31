Artista transforma Barbies em mulheres muçulmanas ilustres

Representatividade importa, sim – e ao mesmo tempo em que a Mattel providenciou Barbies com corpos mais realísticos no ano passado, a boneca ainda está longe de poder receber o título de “inclusiva”.
O trabalho de pessoas como a nigeriana Haneefah Adam, no entanto, vem para mudar esta situação. Em seu perfil no Instagram, o @hijarbie, a africana transforma Barbies em mulheres muçulmanas icônicas – seja na moda, no esporte ou na sociedade como um todo.
Não é incrível?
History is made as the First Somali-American woman and legislator, Ilhan Omar #IlhanOmar is elected as State Representative in District 60B. She is an experienced policy analyst, community educator and advocate. In Light of recent events 😔, […And hold on firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favour of Allah upon you…] Al Imran. 103-104. Try and show people the beauty of Islam❤️ through your actions. Stay safe and wear your hijab with pride! (-@aminahos) 👸🏼👸🏻👸🏽👑 #Youwinsome
“A história foi feita quando a primeira legisladora mulher de origem somaliana foi eleita nos Estados Unidos, no Distrito 60B. Ilhan Omar é uma analista de políticas públicas experientes, educadora e ativista”.
Samah Safi Bayazid, a 28-year-old award winning filmmaker lives in Washington DC-USA. She studied filmmaking and screenwriting at New York Film Academy in New York City. Samah started working professionally in the filmmaking field since she was 22 years old, to be one of the pioneers professional Muslim filmmakers in the industry. Samah has merged her passion in faith with filmmaking to produce unique humanitarian and Islamic entertainment for audiences in the West and East, such as Short films, PSAs, TV Campaigns, TV programs, Documentaries, Drama series and Music videos. With her husband Director Muhammad Bayazid, her life and work partner, they produced the first American drama series “Inspiration” that shows the morals of the prophet Muhammad PBUH through a dramatic plot, with over 50 million views, it has been translated into 16 different languages and it won the best Creative project in ICDA Dubai Festival. Her latest film “Orshena”, a short film that addresses the refugees issue around the world and the hardship of losing their beloved ones has been officially selected for many international film festivals and won lately the Award of Excellence in Indie Film Festival in California- USA. Her latest PSA “Islamophobin” addresses the Islamphobia problem in the states. Samah also worked with the Sweden artist Maher Zain on his music video “Muhammad”about the love for the prophet Muhammad PBUH.
“Samah Safi Bayazid, uma premiada diretora de cinema de 28 anos, vive em Washington D.C., nos Estados Unidos. Ela estudou cinema e roteiro na New York Film Academy, em Nova York.
Samah começou a trabalhar profissionalmente com audiovisual aos 22 anos, e é uma das mulheres muçulmanas pioneiras nesta indústria.
Samah misturou sua paixão pela fé com seus trabalho, e produz entretenimento islâmico de forma única e humanitária para audiências do ocidente e oriente. É o caso de curta-metragens, campanhas de TV, programas de TV, documentários, seriados e clipes musicais”.
“Nossa inspiração de estilo hoje vem do @hautehijab. Melanie Elturk fundou o Haute Hijab com seu marido, Ahmed Zedan, para oferecer hijabs modernos e roupas que combinam com hijabs para estimular uma comunidade inclusiva e vibrante”.
“Ibtihaj Muhamad é a primeira atleta olímpica norte-americana a competir usando um hijab. Ela ganhou uma medalha de bronze nos jogos do #Rio2016“.
“Dian Pelangi está usando uma de suas próprias criações”.