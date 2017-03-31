Artista transforma Barbies em mulheres muçulmanas ilustres

History is made as the First Somali-American woman and legislator, Ilhan Omar #IlhanOmar is elected as State Representative in District 60B. She is an experienced policy analyst, community educator and advocate. In Light of recent events 😔, […And hold on firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favour of Allah upon you…] Al Imran. 103-104. Try and show people the beauty of Islam❤️ through your actions. Stay safe and wear your hijab with pride! (-@aminahos) 👸🏼👸🏻👸🏽👑 #Youwinsome

