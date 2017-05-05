32 looks com calça e meia arrastão para você se inspirar

Não é de hoje que a meia arrastão se faz presente nos looks das it girls e nas passarelas. Já faz tempo que ela parou de ser associada a produções vulgares e passou a ser item fashion. A novidade é que agora ela está sendo usada também nas produções com calça comprida.
O jeito mais cool de aderir à tendência é usando a meia calça por baixo de um jeans bem destruído, para que ela fique em evidência. A versão soquete da meia arrastão também está super em alta e, tanto a meia calça quanto a soquete, podem ser usadas com basicamente qualquer tipo de sapato. Da sandália de salto fino ao tênis: vale tudo.
Não há regras para incorporar a trend ao seu estilo, mas aí vão alguns looks bacanas que podem servir de inspiração.
#itgirl #itgirls #streetstyle #streetstylegirls#fashiongirls #fashionwomens #womans #streetstylefashion #blogueira #carioca #blogger #fashionblogger #lookoftheday #lookdaday #tumblr #tumblrgirl #tumblrgirls #jardimfotogragico #meiaarrastao #fishnet #fishnets#girlpower #girlpower💪 #tendencia2017 #tendencia
The perfect street style outfit styled with a simple @jw_anderson bag and fierce @balenciaga boots 🤘🏼 . . . #cute #chic #outfitinspiration #balenciaga #balenciagaboots #jwanderson #jeans #simple #basic #ootd #outfitoftheday #inspo #inspiration #bag #dreambag #natural #sweater #sweaterweather #oversized #streetstyle #streetfashion #style #fashionweek #fashionpost #fashionstyle #stockholm #scandinavian #styleinspo #fierce #gorgeous
| Young, Wild & Forever Free | #rawbeauty #natural #naturalbeauty #naturalbeautyseries #editorial #editorialphotography #editorialmodel #editorialshoot #editorials #newface #fashionphotography #fashioneditorial #fashiontrends #fashionweek #fashion #fashionstyle #denim #fishnets | #model #styling #hair #makeup @georgiaswebbs | Shot by me #ellenswebbsphoto |
Taxi🖐🚖 #shop 4 #shoes 🔛www.elikshoe.pl 🛒🛍💛 #elikshoe #ewelina_bednarz #kolekcjonerka_butow #newyorkcity #love #newyorkstreetstyle #lovenyc #streetstyle #blondgirl #frenchbraid #hair #fishnets #fishnettights #majowka #fashion #nycstyleblogger #blogger #nyc #ootd #mood #now #nyclife #styleblogger #blogger #streetlook #streetwear #streetwearfashion #fashionista #instafashion
One of the many ways you can use fishnets 💥 . . . #summer #summerfashion #summerwish #outfit #ood #leather #skirt #gucci #tee #guccitee #brownskin #tan #raybans #fashion #fashionista #fashionable #fashionblogger #style #hautecouture #fashiondesigner #boots #jewerly #fishnets #fishnetstockings #summerstyle #summeroutfit #springfashion #springoutfit #lookbook #fashionblogger #styleblogger
"El Estilo Es Una Expresión De Individualismo Y Carisma; La Moda Es Lo Que Viene Después Del Estilo". Jhon Fairchild #streetstyle#instagramstyle#instaphoto#instaday#instalook#lookoftheday#fotographiaurban#ilikefashion#inspiration#street#thecity#vigo#jacketdenim#bershkastyle#tshirtbasic#plaidshirt#shoker#pantsbroken#fishnets#nikerosherun#lookurban ❤❤❤
Are fishnets still a thing or am i too late? #ootd #fblogger #fashionblogger #styleblogger #ootdfashion #outfitoftheday #jeans #denim #fishnets #fishnetsandjeans #whiteshirt #fashiongram #fashionpost #outfitinspiration #outfitinspo #ukblogger #whatiwore #hm #zara #boohoo #boohoofashion #newlook #happythursday #maythe4thbewithyou #lookbook #outfitpost #courtshoes
We need the tonic of wildness…At the same time that we are earnest to explore and learn all things, we require that all things be mysterious and unexplorable, that land and sea be indefinitely wild, unsurveyed and unfathomed by us because unfathomable. We can never have enough of nature. #love #wildhearts #90er #90s #kisses #fasion #fishnet #f4f l4l #90sfashion
🖤#Fishnet #socks add an #edgy look to your wardrobe instantly . 🔎Tiny Times – Fishnet Socks(50% off now~US$3.45) 100% customers satisfied . 💳If you are planning to checkout with PayPal, be sure to apply coupon 💎YESSTYLEPP💎 to enjoy *Extra 10% off + Free worldwide shipping! . 🎏You know where to find: have2have.it/yesstyle . *Shipping & coupon terms #YesStyle #LinkInProfile #Fashion #asianstyle #AsianFashion #accessories #socks #Fishnet #sexy #chic #ootd
I don't care if Monday's blue, Tuesday's grey and Wednesday too. Thursday I don't care about you, it's Friday, I'm in love! 💕💖 _____________________________________________________ #ootd #fashion #mirrorselfie #self #adidassuperstar #fishnets #momfit #dreamcatcher #noface #choker #bun #grunge #style #vsco #vscocam #instashot #instashit #fridayiminlove