32 looks com calça e meia arrastão para você se inspirar

Se jogue na tendência que já é a queridinha do momento.

Por Júlia Warken
access_time 5 maio 2017, 17h36 - Atualizado em 5 maio 2017, 18h07

(@yesstyle/Instagram)

Não é de hoje que a meia arrastão se faz presente nos looks das it girls e nas passarelas. Já faz tempo que ela parou de ser associada a produções vulgares e passou a ser item fashion. A novidade é que agora ela está sendo usada também nas produções com calça comprida.

O jeito mais cool de aderir à tendência é usando a meia calça por baixo de um jeans bem destruído, para que ela fique em evidência. A versão soquete da meia arrastão também está super em alta e, tanto a meia calça quanto a soquete, podem ser usadas com basicamente qualquer tipo de sapato. Da sandália de salto fino ao tênis: vale tudo.

Não há regras para incorporar a trend ao seu estilo, mas aí vão alguns looks bacanas que podem servir de inspiração.

In love with fishnet and velvet 💖 #fishnet #velvet #happyme #positivevibes

A post shared by Aishwarya Munagala 👑 (@aishwaryamunagala) on

Canal days #amsterdam #canals #amsterdamcanals #feminist #rippedjeans #fishnets #pinkhair

A post shared by Terrie Mcloughlin Carr🌙🔮🦄 (@gin1nteacups_) on

Vitamin sea 🌊

A post shared by FJOLLASINSTYLE (@fjollasinstyle) on

Fish net sock fever 🔥#socks #black #fishnet #outfit #conceptstore #stateofmind #amenmadrid #amen

A post shared by A M E N | Concept Store | (@amenmadrid) on

Trying the whole fishnet sock look 🙌🏽 #fishnet #fashion #trends #styling @asos

A post shared by Kimberley Anne | England (@kimberleyanne_bridalblog) on

Yes No Maybe 🔥❤😍#boyfriendjeans #rippedjeans #boots #urbanstreetstyle #fishnet #ootd

A post shared by Jessie (@thisgaljessie) on

Who else is obsessed with [faux] fur this season?? 🙈

A post shared by Nina Pinzovski (@stylishasicanbe) on

