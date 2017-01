WORLDWIDE GIVEAWAY, my best Looks of 2016 + winners of the Eloquii Shopping Spree are on the blog today 👉🏼 Details are on the blog (GirlWithCurves.com – Link in Bio) #girlwithcurves #Bestof2016 #giveaway

A photo posted by GirlWithCurves/Tanesha Awasthi (@girlwithcurves) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:57am PST