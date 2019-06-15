Assine
Beleza

24 ótimas sugestões de maquiagens e penteados para as festas juninas

Sardas de mentirinha, maria-chiquinha e muita sombra colorida - tudo de um jeito chique e atual.

Por Ketlyn Araujo
access_time 15 jun 2019, 17h00
makes-de-festa-junina-2019

 (@jovinaaraujo/@beckerste/Instagram/Reprodução)

As festas juninas já estão rolando soltas Brasil afora, e prometem durar, no mínimo, até o mês de julho. Se você é do tipo que, além de montar um look todo temático para o arraial – aliás, já conferiu a nossa curadoria? -, curte também fazer uma produção completa, com direito a penteado e make juninos, veio ao lugar certo.

Nós, do MdeMulher, vasculhamos os melhores perfis da internet em matéria de cabelo e maquiagem para trazer algumas ideias inspiradoras que podem facilmente ser colocadas em prática durante as comemorações de junho.

Tem para todos os gostos: maquiagem coloridona, sardas de mentira, blush carregado (afinal, qual ocasião melhor do que essa para encher o pincel de produto?), boca vermelha-maçã-do-amor, tranças, marias-chiquinhas… tudo de um jeito chique e atual.

E, viu, não precisa levar as referências ao pé da letra, combinado? O ideal mesmo é pinçar elementos de cada uma das fotos desta lista e transformá-los de acordo com o seu gosto pessoal, tipo de pele e textura dos cabelos.

Sardas fake

Olho tudo + sardas com glitter

View this post on Instagram

✨It’s festival season!✨ So you know that means bold colors & GLITTER looks! I must admit, I was not feeling this look & I got super frustrated with having glitter everywhere so I toned it down instead of going all out🤷🏼‍♀️ anyways… who else loves the glitter freckles? . . Makeup details: •Foundation @milanicosmetics • Concealer @tartecosmetics •Contour @maybelline City bronzer •Highlight @ofracosmetics •Blush @MorpheBrushes 8W •brows @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow Lashes @Eylure Luxe Cashmere •Eyeshadow @Bhcosmetics “take me to Brazil” •liquid liner @katvondbeauty “tattoo Liner” •Lips @ofracosmetics “Cape Town” . . #festivalmakeup #rainbow #Glitter #GlitterFreckles #SpaceBuns #Highlight #abh #milanicosmetics #Maybelline #morphe #bhcosmetics #Ofracosmetics #katvond #tartecosmetics #sexy #style #portrait #girl #beautiful #model #color #luxury #glamour #eye #brunette #hair #pretty #Pride #fauxfreckles #Glow

A post shared by Follow & enjoy 💋 (@chantel_hall) on

Delineado duplo

Delineado colorido

Blush carregado

View this post on Instagram

🅿️🧿

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono) on

Pele iluminada

Boca vermelha

View this post on Instagram

Makeup and styling by the talented @isabelle.de.vries assisted by @artistry_by_annabel 🥀💋💄🌹On set shooting with @iulia_david_photography 📸 Makeup & Product details below 👇🏻 . . . @temptu Sb foundation with @danessa_myricks vision cream, 3 & 9 colour fix gloss in Kaleidoscope enlight powder highlight in fire sun and ice. Lips are @maccosmeticsaustralia Field so grand Matt liquid lip topped with @newyorkmakeupacademy Floro orange pigment. Eyebrows @ohbrow.com.au Clear brow soap @alisonjadecosmetics brow pencil. @anastasiabeverlyhills pomade @bmartistlashes in 12mm on top and 8mm bottoms. @sigmabeauty blush palette @morphebrushes 35b for blush @dirty_thirties beauty sponges @merton_muaremi_makeup brushes @glamcorofficial lighting . . . #Makeup #MakeupOfTheDay #MakeupLife #InstaMakeup #MakeupLover #Cosmetics #MakeupJunkie #InstaBeauty #WakeUpAndMakeup #BeautyProducts #ILoveMakeup #Eyes #EyeMakeup #Eyebrows #Brows #BrowsOnFleek #EyeBrowGoals #Eyelashes #Lashes #LashesForDays #InstaEyes #EyeGlam #EyeArt #EyeMakeupIdeas #LipTrends #MakeupAholic #BeautyInspiration #FaceModel #BeautyModel #MakeupArt

A post shared by 𝐼𝓃𝒹𝒾𝒶 𝒜𝓁𝑒𝓍𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇𝒾𝒶🏳️‍🌈 (@indiaalexandrial) on

Olho arco-íris

E nos cabelos…

Grampos/presilhas/fivelas

View this post on Instagram

♑️

A post shared by Alexa Litonjua (@alexalitonjua) on

Trança grandona

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by MaiaBoitrago (@maiaboitrago) on

Coque duplo

View this post on Instagram

👾

A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brunamarquezine) on

Com lenço

Maria-chiquinha (com ou sem tranças)

View this post on Instagram

MOOD

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

Coque com enfeite

Torcidinho

Meio preso

