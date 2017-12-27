A nova coleção de make da MAC é um sonho de princesa

A nova coleção de make da canadense MAC é praticamente um sonho de princesa de tão linda. Chamada de “Lunar New Year”, ela traz uma nova estética beeem diferente do que a marca costuma fazer.
Leia Mais: Conheça o significado por trás do nome destas marcas de beleza
Para 2018, saem as embalagens normalmente pretas ou em tons mais sóbrios, entram essas versões ombré que mesclam perfeitamente as cores pêssego e um rosinha quase millennial.
Inicialmente prevista para ser vendida APENAS na Ásia e Estados Unidos – a partir de 18 de janeiro -, a coleção é composta por 5 batons, uma paleta de sombras e uma dupla de blushes/ iluminadores. As cores, como era de se esperar, conversam com a estética fofa das embalagens.
Algumas sortudas que já tiveram acesso aos produtos, compartilharam um preview no Instagram:
Seria pedir demais que a coleção chegue por aqui? #PLEASECOMETOBRAZIL
The #Display 👀 Who is Ready for this GORGEOUS!!!#Collection 💗💗💗 The Pastel Ombré Packaging got me drooling!!!!!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 NEW! by @maccosmetics #MACLunarNewYear 🌸😍 includes: 1. 5 #Lipsticks 2. #EyeshadowPalette 3. #Blush Duo Will be available ▶️ JANUARY 18TH online & select #MAC Stores . . #Obsessed Such a cute collection! Perfect for #Spring2018 !!! What are your thoughts ? 💗😍🌸 XO #Trendmood #maccosmetics . THANK U for this BEAUTIFUL !!! Pic & UPDATE! : @beautybyeloy 🙌🏼😘 U Rock! . . . #instabeauty #beauty #mac #blogger #beautyaddict #beautyblog #beautycare #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupblogger #makeupobsessed #wakeupandmakeup #maquillaje #fashion
Estamos !
#Peachy Vibe 💗🍑 Another look and some #swatches 🙌🏼🙌🏼 NEW! by @maccosmetics #MACLunarNewYear 🌸😍 includes: 1. 5 #Lipsticks : Good Health (Satin) / Prosperity (matte) / Pure Happiness (cremesheen) / Peachy New Year (Satin) / To Luck (matte) 2. Luck and Fortune #EyeshadowPalette 3. #Blush Duo – Love Token + Long Life and Happiness Will be available ▶️ JANUARY 18TH online & select #MAC Stores . . Perfect for #Spring2018 !!! Loving the pastel ombré packaging!! So cute Who is excited for this collection ? 💗😍🌸 XO #Trendmood #maccosmetics . THANK U for this BEAUTIFUL !!! Pic & update! : @beautybyeloy 🙌🏼😘 U Rock! . . . #instabeauty #beauty #mac #blogger #beautyaddict #beautyblog #beautycare #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupblogger #makeupobsessed #wakeupandmakeup #maquillaje #fashion