Assine
Beleza

A nova coleção de make da MAC é um sonho de princesa

Com embalagens em degradê, os produtos devem ir para as lojas em janeiro de 2018.

Por Lucas Castilho
access_time 27 dez 2017, 18h35
Nova coleção MAC

(Divulgação/MAC)

A nova coleção de make da canadense MAC é praticamente um sonho de princesa de tão linda. Chamada de “Lunar New Year”, ela traz uma nova estética beeem diferente do que a marca costuma fazer.

Leia Mais: Conheça o significado por trás do nome destas marcas de beleza

Para 2018, saem as embalagens normalmente pretas ou em tons mais sóbrios, entram essas versões ombré que mesclam perfeitamente as cores pêssego e um rosinha quase millennial.

Inicialmente prevista para ser vendida APENAS na Ásia e Estados Unidos – a partir de 18 de janeiro -, a coleção é composta por 5 batons, uma paleta de sombras e uma dupla de blushes/ iluminadores. As cores, como era de se esperar, conversam com a estética fofa das embalagens.

Algumas sortudas que já tiveram acesso aos produtos, compartilharam um preview no Instagram:

Seria pedir demais que a coleção chegue por aqui? #PLEASECOMETOBRAZIL

Estamos !

#Peachy Vibe 💗🍑 Another look and some #swatches 🙌🏼🙌🏼 NEW! by @maccosmetics #MACLunarNewYear 🌸😍 includes: 1. 5 #Lipsticks : Good Health (Satin) / Prosperity (matte) / Pure Happiness (cremesheen) / Peachy New Year (Satin) / To Luck (matte) 2. Luck and Fortune #EyeshadowPalette 3. #Blush Duo – Love Token + Long Life and Happiness Will be available ▶️ JANUARY 18TH online & select #MAC Stores . . Perfect for #Spring2018 !!! Loving the pastel ombré packaging!! So cute Who is excited for this collection ? 💗😍🌸 XO #Trendmood #maccosmetics . THANK U for this BEAUTIFUL !!! Pic & update! : @beautybyeloy 🙌🏼😘 U Rock! . . . #instabeauty #beauty #mac #blogger #beautyaddict #beautyblog #beautycare #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupblogger #makeupobsessed #wakeupandmakeup #maquillaje #fashion

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 16,00
Assine
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Boa Forma
Boa Forma
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine e Ganhe + de 50% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 59,60
Assine
Arquitetura
Arquitetura
Assine e Ganhe + de 50% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 20,25
Assine