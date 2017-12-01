Assine
Franja de arco-íris é a tendência do momento no Instagram

Com cores vivas ou em tons pastel, as rainbow bangs são a mania do momento.

Por Júlia Warken
access_time 1 dez 2017, 12h07 - Publicado em 1 dez 2017, 12h06
Rainbow bangs

(@cryistalchaos/Instagram)

Os cabelos multicoloridos não são mais novidade, mas sempre há espaço para uma nova tendência, né? E atualmente a mania das loucas por tintura são as franjas de arco-írisrainbow bangs, em inglês.

E tem vários jeitos de seguir a tendência. Pode ser com a franja retinha na testa, desfiada ou com a franja longa. As cores vão do gosto de cada uma e a maioria das garotas que aderem à trend pintam o cabelo com as cores na vertical, mas rola fazer na horizontal também.

Color touch up done on my dearest @claravenice from last month.

A post shared by Vana Glory (@vanaglory) on

🌵🌈🌙Rainbow Bangs🌙🌈🌵 My amazingly talented friend, and fellow One Shot nominee @kristinacheeseman did my hair today and got me #btcready 😍! I told her I wanted a goldrenrod ombré with a rainbow shineline in my bang and she waved her magic wand and created this! Kristina is insanely talented and she is super closer to hitting 10k, please checkout her page and give her a follow 🙏🏻💞 We created this look with @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and used @brazilianbondbuilder while lifting and coloring to keep my hair soft and healthy! . . . . . . . #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #fiidnt #rainbowhair #unicornhair #limecrime #rainbowbangs #yellowhair #yellowombre #goldenrodhair #goldenrodombre

A post shared by St Louis – Hairstylist (@caitlinfordhair) on

Oh yeah I changed my bangs #rainbowbangs #englishbulldog #pinkhair #stretchedears #tattoos

A post shared by Hale B (@hale_seitan) on

Happy Vancouver Pride! 🌸🍑🌼☘️💧🍆🌈

A post shared by Jill Bowie (@goodjobjill) on

Vale lembrar que descolorir o cabelo em casa pode ser perigoso e que o ideal é procurar um profissional, caso você não tenha experiência no assunto. Também é importantíssimo usar produtos de qualidade, mesmo que isso possa encarecer um pouco o processo. Recentemente, uma britânica foi parar no hospital com queimaduras severas no couro cabeludo ao tentar fazer o “cabelo de unicórnio”.

E para quem não tem coragem de radicalizar o visual, o jeito é fazer como a Selena Gomez, que resolveu entrar na onda com uma tiara de franja. Amamos!

i stole from my sister

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

