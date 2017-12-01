Franja de arco-íris é a tendência do momento no Instagram

Os cabelos multicoloridos não são mais novidade, mas sempre há espaço para uma nova tendência, né? E atualmente a mania das loucas por tintura são as franjas de arco-íris – rainbow bangs, em inglês.
E tem vários jeitos de seguir a tendência. Pode ser com a franja retinha na testa, desfiada ou com a franja longa. As cores vão do gosto de cada uma e a maioria das garotas que aderem à trend pintam o cabelo com as cores na vertical, mas rola fazer na horizontal também.
Rainbow 🌈 Road on @marinafini ⭐️ If you’re in the Seattle area go check out her Motelscape installation at @themountanalogue ! ⭐️ We used Pulp Riot + Pravana + Colortrak Tools to create this look- check out the video of my process on my page! 🍄🍄🍄🍄 . . . #motelscape #rainbowbangs #rainbowhair #unicornhair #mermaidhair #pulpriot #seafoamhair #laartist #seattlestylist #seattlesalon #transformation #theunicorntribe #olaplex #colortrak #behindthechair #dollskill #themountanalogue
🌵🌈🌙Rainbow Bangs🌙🌈🌵 My amazingly talented friend, and fellow One Shot nominee @kristinacheeseman did my hair today and got me #btcready 😍! I told her I wanted a goldrenrod ombré with a rainbow shineline in my bang and she waved her magic wand and created this! Kristina is insanely talented and she is super closer to hitting 10k, please checkout her page and give her a follow 🙏🏻💞 We created this look with @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and used @brazilianbondbuilder while lifting and coloring to keep my hair soft and healthy! . . . . . . . #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #fiidnt #rainbowhair #unicornhair #limecrime #rainbowbangs #yellowhair #yellowombre #goldenrodhair #goldenrodombre
🌈RAINBOW BANGS🌈 I was inspired & complimented so much from my #colortrakfam this past weekend that I decided to bring the #rainbowbangs back! Thank you so much @ashleighs.salon for hooking me up with this awesome color! The solid color is @pulpriothair Cupid over hilights & old Nightfall. Bangs are @kenraprofessional neons ⚡️ Disclaimer- this photo is NOT filtered. I only Facetuned under my eyes a little. Other than that this is the ACTUAL color of everything in the photo. ✊🏻🦄
Mint is a big must have in my closet💙💚 Which color may not be missing in yours??🙊 . . . #mint #musthave #inmycloset #whichcolor #yours #me #selfie #rainbowbangs #minthair #ponytail #candyzombies #hairpuffs #paleskin #freckles #limecrime #velvetine #praire #piercedgirl #snakebites #piercings #crybaby #kawaiifashion #fairykei #kawaii #cute #happy #love
Vale lembrar que descolorir o cabelo em casa pode ser perigoso e que o ideal é procurar um profissional, caso você não tenha experiência no assunto. Também é importantíssimo usar produtos de qualidade, mesmo que isso possa encarecer um pouco o processo. Recentemente, uma britânica foi parar no hospital com queimaduras severas no couro cabeludo ao tentar fazer o “cabelo de unicórnio”.
E para quem não tem coragem de radicalizar o visual, o jeito é fazer como a Selena Gomez, que resolveu entrar na onda com uma tiara de franja. Amamos!