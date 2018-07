10 perfis do Instagram para inspirar seu próximo corte de cabelo

@jaegercurls “Living for the volume ✨ – This is the result of a wash’n’go using @curls products. It’s my first time trying this line and it’s BOMB 💕 the products have such a great slip ! I used the Blueberry bliss reparative leave-in with the Curl control jelly Volume + Definition = Perfection 😩👌🏾” #curlynatural

A post shared by Curly Naturals (@curlynaturals) on Jul 9, 2018 at 7:22am PDT