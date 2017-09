Mulher que perdeu o cabelo passa por transformação impressionante

So this client of mine suffers from Alopecia ,,,, she wasn't sure if this could even be done and I guaranteed her I can pretty much make anything work ,,,,, the come out was amazing and she was Happy 🤗,,,,, so get the look,,,, no need to be embarrassed ,,,, always feel comfortable in the skin your in! HAIR JUST ADD VOLUME TO YOUR BEAUTY ❤️❣️❤️ anything is possible #eoa #eleganceofamor #brooklynhairstylist #brooklynsalon #charlottehairstylist #charlottesalon #atlantahairstylist (I DONT USE GLUE) it's all sewed in 💁🏽

A post shared by Cherie_Amor (@cherie_amor) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT