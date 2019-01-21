Ano novo, cabelo novo, não é isso que dizem? Priyanka Chopra, recém-casada com Nick Jonas (na ocasião, ela apareceu com um belo vestido de noiva vermelho!), está de vida nova e, para combinar, resolver dar uma nova cara para os cabelos também.
Além de um leve repicado nas pontas, a atriz aproveitou para clareá-las com em um tom de dourado queimado, um dos queridinhos do momento e que promete ser sucesso nos próximos meses.
View this post on Instagram
With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends — #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."
Para mostrar a mudança de visual, Priyanka recorreu ao #10yearchallenge, mas, em vez de publicar também uma foto antiga, ela preferiu postar apenas a foto do novo cabelo com uma legenda toda filosófica.
“Tanta coisa mudou! Não simplesmente o meu cabelo ou as minhas roupas (ou o meu marido!), mas como eu vejo o mundo. Como eu me entendo como pessoa”, dizia uma parte do texto.
Porque legal mesmo é isso, não é? Mudar por fora e, principalmente, mudar por dentro. Já quero pintar o meu cabelo igual ao da Priyanka!