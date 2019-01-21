View this post on Instagram

With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends — #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."