Você precisa ver a casa que Justin Bieber comprou no Canadá

Sala de cinema, sala de sinuca, adega e centro equestre (com celeiro, estábulos e uma pista de corrida) são algumas das amenidades da nova casa de Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
O cantor, que chocou a internet ao anunciar seu noivado com a modelo em julho, acaba de comprar um imóvel em Ontário, no Canadá, seu país natal.
–À beira do Puslinch Lake, a propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares e fica em um terreno de 41 (!) hectares.
A casa principal, com estilo de casa de fazenda, tem cinco suítes e soma 836 metros quadrados – espaço suficiente para os noivos e para suas famílias (e, quem sabe, bebês Bieber?).
Na área social, vigas aparentes e base branca deixam o décor mais rústico e valorizam a vista juntamente do pé-direito duplo e dos janelões que iluminam o espaço.
As informações são da W Magazine.