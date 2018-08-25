Assine
Casa

Você precisa ver a casa que Justin Bieber comprou no Canadá

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

Por Mariana Bruno
access_time 25 ago 2018, 10h00
A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

Sala de cinema, sala de sinuca, adega e centro equestre (com celeiro, estábulos e uma pista de corrida) são algumas das amenidades da nova casa de Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

O cantor, que chocou a internet ao anunciar seu noivado com a modelo em julho, acaba de comprar um imóvel em Ontário, no Canadá, seu país natal.

Veja também

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

À beira do Puslinch Lake, a propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares e fica em um terreno de 41 (!) hectares.

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

A casa principal, com estilo de casa de fazenda, tem cinco suítes e soma 836 metros quadrados – espaço suficiente para os noivos e para suas famílias (e, quem sabe, bebês Bieber?).

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

Na área social, vigas aparentes e base branca deixam o décor mais rústico e valorizam a vista juntamente do pé-direito duplo e dos janelões que iluminam o espaço.

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

Veja mais fotos abaixo:

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

 (Reprodução/Rego Realty)

A propriedade custou 5 milhões de dólares, tem 41 acres e conta com um centro equestre próprio.

As informações são da W Magazine.

Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair /  Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair /  Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,28
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 60% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 51,15
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,25
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 13,30
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 66,24
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
Promoção Relâmpago! 67% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 16,57
Assine