Ariana Grande performs ‘God is a Woman’ at the 2018 #VMAs // ‘The Last Supper’, mural at the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, Milan. By Leonardo Da Vinci, c. late 1490s. pic.twitter.com/dPwIOIjd3L

— TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) August 21, 2018