Balada de Gaga e Bradley Cooper é eleita uma das melhores músicas do ano

Sabe a baladinha pop despretensiosa e com pegada anos 90 de “Nasce uma Estrela”? Com voz e violão, Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper conquistaram o segundo lugar da lista de melhores músicas do ano, segundo a revista Rolling Stones.

O feat. feito pro filme rendeu super. Já ouviu?

Ok, pulamos propositalmente o primeiro lugar, porque já era até meio óbvio. Drake e seu viral “In My Feelings” grudou na nossa mente e DUVIDAMOS que você não tenha dançado “Kiki, do you love me?”. Os ombros já mexem enquanto escrevemos!

Drake, aliás, performa com duas canções na renomada listagem. Nick Minaj, apesar de lá no final, também entra com duas músicas.

E no top 10, temos também um squad de minas fortes: Camila Cabello, Cardi B., Lana Del Rey, Courtney Barnett e Janelle Monae. Surpreendentemente, o duo The Cartes ficou na 24ª posição e Childish Gambino, outro fenômeno do ano, ficou um lugar abaixo do K-pop mais famoso do mundo, BTS em 38º.

1. Drake- “In My Feelings”

2. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper- “Shallow”

3. Cardi B- “I Like It”

4. Camila Cabello- “Never Be the Same”

5. Drake- “Nice For What”

6. Lana Del Rey- “Mariners Apartment Complex”

7. Courtney Barnett- “Charity”

8. Paul McCartney- “Come on to Me”

9. Janelle Monae- “Make Me Feel”

10. Travis Scott- “Sicko Mode”

11. Nio García, Casper Mágico, Darell, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Nicky Jam- “Te Boté”

12. Taylor Swift- “Delicate”

13. Snail Mail- “Pristine”

14. Sheck Wes- “Mo Bamba”

15. Kacey Musgraves- “High Horse”

16. Ariana Grande- “Thank U, Next”

17. Eric Church- “Desperate Man”

18. Shawn Mendes- “Nervous”

19. J Balvin and Nicky Jam- “X”

20. The 1975- “Love It If We Made It”

21. Kurt Vile- “Bassackwards”

22. Karol G- “Mi Cama”

23. Christina Aguilera- “Unless It’s With You”

24. The Carters- “Ape Shit”

25. Mitski- “A Pearl”

26. Carly Rae Jepsen- “Party for One”

27. Tove Styrke- “Changed My Mind”

28. Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks- “Middle America”

29. Pistol Annies- “Best Years of My Life”

30. Lucy Dacus- “Night Shift”

31. Lil Baby feat. Gunna- “Drip Too Hard”

32. Hayley Kiyoko- “Curious”

33. Roby- “Ever Again”

34. Hop Along- “How Simple”

35. Rosalía- “Pienso En Tu Mirá (Cap. 3: Celos)”

36. Christine and the Queens- “Doesn’t Matter”

37. Low Cut Connie- “Beverly”

38. BTS- “Fake Love”

39. Childish Gambino- “This Is America”

40. Yella Beezy featuring Lil Baby- “Up One” Remix

41. Troye Sivan- “Animal”

42. King Princess- “1950”

43. Nicki Minaj- “Barbie Dreams”

44. Iceage- “Thieves Like Us”

45. Willie Nelson- “Bad Breath”

46. Playboi Carti feat. Nicki Minaj- “PokeIt Out”

47. The Beths- “Happy Unhappy”

48. Teyana Taylor- “Gonna Love Me”

49. Arctic Monkeys- “Four Out of Five”

50. Weezer- “Africa”