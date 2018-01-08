Modelo explica por que não usou preto no Globo de Ouro 2018

Todos já sabem, a maioria das mulheres que participaram do Globo de Ouro no último domingo (07) decidiram usar a oportunidade para protestar contra o assédio que as mulheres sofrem no meio artístico. Mas nem todas as famosas aderiram ao movimento chamado Time’s Up, e uma em particular levantou a voz para explicar o motivo de não usar preto.
Barbara Meier é uma modelo e atriz alemã que decidiu usar um vestido acinzentado muito delicado, cheio de pedrarias e penas. E, por saber das reações na internet, ela explicou em um post no Instagram dela, o motivo real de não usar preto.
Viele Frauen werden heute im Zuge der Time‘s Up Bewegung auf dem Roten Teppich schwarz tragen. Ich finde diese Initiative im Allgemeinen super und extrem wichtig. Trotzdem habe ich mich entscheiden, heute ein buntes Kleid zu tragen. Wenn wir wollen, dass heute die Golden Globes der starken Frauen sind, die für ihre Rechte kämpfen, ist es in meinen Augen der falsche Weg, sich nicht mehr körperbetont anzuziehen und uns die Freude am Ausdruck unserer Persönlichkeit durch Mode zu nehmen. Wir haben uns diese Freiheit lange erkämpft, dass wir tragen können, was wir möchten und es auch in Ordnung ist, sich sexy zu kleiden. Wenn wir das einschränken, weil sich einige Männer nicht unter Kontrolle haben, ist das in meinen Augen ein Rückschritt. Wir sollten nicht schwarz tragen müssen, um ernstgenommen zu werden. Wir Frauen sollten strahlen, farbenfroh sein und funkeln. So wie es in unserer Natur liegt! Das symbolisiert in meinen Augen unsere Freiheit und neue Stärke. Um das aber dennoch nochmal klar zu sagen: Viele schreckliche Dinge sind passiert und dürfen sich nie wieder wiederholen! Und wir sollten das immer wieder und direkt ansprechen und aufklären! Ich freue mich auf starke und inspirierende Reden heute Abend! (c) @gettyentertainment — A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight. If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion. We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion. We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!
“Muitas mulheres irão usar pro hoje à noite para apoiar o movimento Time’s Up” ela começa no post em alemão e inglês, “Eu acho essa uma iniciativa boa e muito importante! Mesmo assim, decidi usar um vestido colorido esta noite. Se queremos que esse Globo de Ouro seja de mulheres poderosas que lutam por seus direitos, eu acho, que é errado não usar roupas sexy, ou deixar as pessoas tirarem a nossa alegria de mostrar nossa personalidade através das roupas. Nós lutamos por muito tempo pela liberdade de usar o que quiser, mesmo que seja um pouco mais ousado. Se nós pararmos com isso, porque alguns homens não conseguem se controlar, estaremos dando um grande passo para trás na minha opinião. Nós não deveríamos usar preto para sermos levadas a sério. NÓS mulheres deveríamos brilhar, sermos coloridas e reluzir. Como é a nossa natureza. Na minha opinião isso simboliza a nossa nova força”.
Barbara não foi a única a não usar preto, Meher Tatna e Blanca Blanco usaram vestidos vermelhos para a premiação.