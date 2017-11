Día de los Muertos: o modo colorido como o México celebra Finados

Diego Rivera ( Frida Kahlo’s husband) painted La Catrina in the mid-1900s, she continues to be an ever-present symbol of Mexican culture's celebration of Día de los Muertos. The skeleton figure can be found throughout homes and altars with offerings on her behalf. . . . #sanmigueldeallende #sanmiguel #mexico #mexicanart #artist #artistsoninstagram #guanajuato #dayofthedead #diadelosmuertos #celebration #traditional #traditionalart #handmade #tacomio #tacomiovancouver #vancitybuzz #vancouver #yvr #

