Lizzo é a artista mais indicada ao Grammy 2020! Confira a lista completa

Foi dada a largada para o Grammy 2020! A maior festa da música norte-americana finalmente divulgou na última quarta-feira (20) os indicados para a edição do ano que vem. E nada de consagrar artistas veteranos: os grandes destaques ficaram por conta das estrelas novatas!

Líder de indicações, a Lizzo, dona do hit “Truth Hurts”, é a líder de nomeações, foi indicada em 8 categorias, entre elas “Melhor Álbum”, “Música do Ano”, “Gravação do Ano”, além do cobiçado prêmio de “Artista Revelação”.

Indicados em seis categorias, os jovenzitos Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X aparecem logo em seguida. Com os sucessos “Bad Guy” e “Old Town Road”, respectivamente, ambos dominaram o cenário música norte-americano no último ano e também concorrem ao troféu de “Artista Revelação”.

A cerimônia do Grammy 2020 acontece no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e deve ser exibida simultaneamente no Brasil.

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias

Música do ano

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” – Billie EIiish

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” – H.E.R

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Gravação do ano

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie EIiish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Ray Cyrus

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum do ano

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman Fucking Rockwell”- Lana Del Rey

“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You)” – Lizzo

“Father on the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Revelação

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bankas

Yola

Melhor performance de pop solo

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Melhor álbum pop

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

Melhor clipe

“We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA Twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo

Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional

“Sì” – Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

“Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend

“Walls” – Barbra Streisand

Melhor álbum de pop latino

“Vida” – Luis Fonsi

“11:11” – Maluma

“Montaner” – Ricardo Montaner

“#Eldisco” – Alejandro Sanz

“Fantasia” – Sebastian Yatra

Melhor performance de rap

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout” – Offset Featuring Cardi B

Melhor colaboração de rap

“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Melhor álbum rap

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“I am > I was” – 21 Savage

“Igor” – Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

Melhor performance de R&B

“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – India.Arie

“Jerome” – Lizzo

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” – PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor música de R&B

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R ft. Bryson Tiller

“Look At Me Now” – Emily King

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown ft. Drake

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Say So” – PJ Morton ft. JoJo

Melhor performance de rock

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” – Rival Sons

Melhor performance de metal

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” – Death Angel

“Bow Down” – I Prevail

“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage

“7empest” – Tool