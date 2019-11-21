Assine
Cultura

Lizzo é a artista mais indicada ao Grammy 2020! Confira a lista completa

A cantora recebeu 8 nomeações, inclusive a de "Artista Revelação". Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X também são destaque.

Por Redação M de Mulher
access_time 21 nov 2019, 13h46
Lizzo

 (Arik McArthur/Getty Images)

Foi dada a largada para o Grammy 2020! A maior festa da música norte-americana finalmente divulgou na última quarta-feira (20) os indicados para a edição do ano que vem. E nada de consagrar artistas veteranos: os grandes destaques ficaram por conta das estrelas novatas!

Líder de indicações, a Lizzo, dona do hit “Truth Hurts”, é a líder de nomeações, foi indicada em 8 categorias, entre elas “Melhor Álbum”, “Música do Ano”, “Gravação do Ano”, além do cobiçado prêmio de “Artista Revelação”.

Indicados em seis categorias, os jovenzitos Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X aparecem logo em seguida. Com os sucessos “Bad Guy” e “Old Town Road”, respectivamente, ambos dominaram o cenário música norte-americano no último ano e também concorrem ao troféu de “Artista Revelação”.

A cerimônia do Grammy 2020 acontece no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e deve ser exibida simultaneamente no Brasil.

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias

Música do ano

  • “Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie EIiish
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
  • “Hard Place” – H.E.R
  • “Lover” – Taylor Swift
  • “Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
  • “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Gravação do ano

  • “Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie EIiish
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” – H.E.R
  • “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Ray Cyrus
  • “Talk” – Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Álbum do ano

  • “I, I” – Bon Iver
  • “Norman Fucking Rockwell”- Lana Del Rey
  • “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
  • “I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R
  • “7” – Lil Nas X
  • “Cuz I Love You)” – Lizzo
  • “Father on the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Revelação

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank and the Bankas
  • Yola

Melhor performance de pop solo

  • “Spirit” – Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop

  • “Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
  • “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
  • “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Melhor álbum pop

  • “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
  • “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover” – Taylor Swift

Melhor clipe

  • “We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers
  • “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
  • “Cellophane” – FKA Twigs
  • “Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo
Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional

  • “Sì” – Andrea Bocelli
  • “Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
  • “Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • “A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend
  • “Walls” – Barbra Streisand

Melhor álbum de pop latino

  • “Vida” – Luis Fonsi
  • “11:11” – Maluma
  • “Montaner” – Ricardo Montaner
  • “#Eldisco” – Alejandro Sanz
  • “Fantasia” – Sebastian Yatra

Melhor performance de rap

  • “Middle Child” – J. Cole
  • “Suge” – DaBaby
  • “Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
  • “Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
  • “Clout” – Offset Featuring Cardi B

Melhor colaboração de rap

  • “Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
  • “Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
  • “Panini” – Lil Nas X
  • “Ballin” – Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
  • “The London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Melhor álbum rap

  • “Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville
  • “Championships” – Meek Mill
  • “I am > I was” – 21 Savage
  • “Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
  • “The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

Melhor performance de R&B

  • “Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
  • “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller
  • “Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
  • “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
  • “Come Home” – Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

  • “Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
  • “Steady Love” – India.Arie
  • “Jerome” – Lizzo
  • “Real Games” – Lucky Daye
  • “Built for Love” – PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor música de R&B

  • “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R ft. Bryson Tiller
  • “Look At Me Now” – Emily King
  • “No Guidance” – Chris Brown ft. Drake
  • “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
  • “Say So” – PJ Morton ft. JoJo

Melhor performance de rock

  • “Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
  • “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
  • “History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
  • “Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
  • “Too Bad” – Rival Sons

Melhor performance de metal

  • “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
  • “Humanicide” – Death Angel
  • “Bow Down” – I Prevail
  • “Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
  • “7empest” – Tool

