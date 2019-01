Maquiador de ‘Bird Box’ mostra o visual do monstro que apareceria em cena

View this post on Instagram

Just watched Netflix’s BIRD BOX and thought it was pretty cool. Sadly the creature we created at KNB was absent in the final cut. Andy Bergholtz @andy_bergholtz sculpted and pre-painted the prosthetics. Stephen Prouty @proutyfx went to set and applied the makeup on actor Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk . It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product @birdboxmovie @netflixfilm @knb_efx #makeupeffects #sculpture #molds #foam #lenses #dentures #weirdbabycreature #vfx